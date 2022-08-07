Home / India News / Pantry staff throws man off train after tussle over water bottle price

Pantry staff throws man off train after tussle over water bottle price

Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:56 PM IST
A man was allegedly assaulted and thrown out of a running train near Jiroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district on Saturday night by three pantry car vendors following an argument over the price of bottled water, police said on Sunday
ByHaidar Naqvi, Kanpur

Lalitpur station house officer, government railway police, Navin Kumar, identified the passenger as 26-year-old Ravi Yadav, a resident of Jhansi and said he was admitted to a medical college in the city with multiple injuries.

“Yadav has given a complaint and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified pantry car vendors and the manager,” said SHO Kumar.

According to Kumar, Yadav boarded the general compartment of the Rapti Sagar Express train at Jhansi on Saturday night to reach Lalitpur, where his sister lives.

According to the complaint Yadav filed, he got into an argument with a vendor selling bottled water for 20, while the railways has fixed the price at 15. Following the argument, the vendor allegedly called two of colleagues and the trio dragged him to the sleeper class compartment where he was assaulted, the complaint states.

Kumar said Ravi was spotted with multiple injuries on the track by locals who rushed him to the district hospital where his statement was recorded. Later, he was sent to Jhansi medical college due to nature of his injuries.

According to the SHO, two people were taken into custody from Bhopal railway station along with the pantry car manager Vinod in connection with the case.

“He (Yadav) has identified one person as the vendor who pushed him from the train. However, he did not identify the manager, though, he said in his complaint that the manager was also involved,” the SHO added.

    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

Sunday, August 07, 2022
