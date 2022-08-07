Pantry staff throws man off train after tussle over water bottle price

A man was allegedly assaulted and thrown out of a running train near Jiroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district on Saturday night by three pantry car vendors following an argument over the price of bottled water, police said on Sunday.

Lalitpur station house officer, government railway police, Navin Kumar, identified the passenger as 26-year-old Ravi Yadav, a resident of Jhansi and said he was admitted to a medical college in the city with multiple injuries.

“Yadav has given a complaint and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified pantry car vendors and the manager,” said SHO Kumar.

According to Kumar, Yadav boarded the general compartment of the Rapti Sagar Express train at Jhansi on Saturday night to reach Lalitpur, where his sister lives.

According to the complaint Yadav filed, he got into an argument with a vendor selling bottled water for ₹20, while the railways has fixed the price at ₹15. Following the argument, the vendor allegedly called two of colleagues and the trio dragged him to the sleeper class compartment where he was assaulted, the complaint states.

Yadav said in his complaint that the trio did not allow him to disembark at Lalitpur station and later threw him out of the bogey when the train had moved past the station.

Kumar said Ravi was spotted with multiple injuries on the track by locals who rushed him to the district hospital where his statement was recorded. Later, he was sent to Jhansi medical college due to nature of his injuries.

According to the SHO, two people were taken into custody from Bhopal railway station along with the pantry car manager Vinod in connection with the case.

“He (Yadav) has identified one person as the vendor who pushed him from the train. However, he did not identify the manager, though, he said in his complaint that the manager was also involved,” the SHO added.

