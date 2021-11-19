Papers torn in streets, Parliament is for debate, Anurag Thakur warns Opposition

Shimla Ten days before the winter session of Parliament, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur cautioned Opposition lawmakers over disruptions and said, “Papers can be torn in the streets. But Parliament is made for debate.”

Even as the minister didn’t refer to any particular incident, the monsoon session seemed to be the immediate reference as the House, especially the Rajya Sabha, saw chaotic scenes and continuous disruptions.

An aggressive Opposition launched vociferous protests on the last day of the session when the government brought a bill to amend the general insurance laws. After the commotion, House officials lodged an official complaint against some MPs with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and at least nine ministers, including Thakur, demanded action against those MPs.

Participating in the presiding officers’ conference on Thursday, Thakur said that “when people are low on data and substance in their speech, they dance on the table and tear papers”.

“Papers can be torn up on the streets, but Parliament is meant for debate. We have to improve the quality of the debate. We can also think, how to take cues from this conference and improve the quality of our debate,” the minister said.

The winter session of Parliament will start from November 29 and the Opposition is again gearing up to protest over several issues -- the Pegasus snooping controversy, the Rafale deal, the farm laws, and the recent ordinances providing for the extension of the terms of ED and CBI chiefs.

The minister suggested parliamentary committees and assemblies can consider 75 topics for special discussions to mark the 75th year of Independence. He also suggested that “legislative weeks” can be organised in various states to spread awareness among people on how policies and legislative action impact their lives. Thakur pointed out that Aadhaar, the Aadhaar-enabled direct benefit transfer system, and the Goods and Services Tax law had been of great help to people.

The minister suggested an intense debate on future legislation addressing long-term requirements, including new policies or laws on the environment in the context of rising air pollution.