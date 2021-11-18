As winter session approaches, Anurag Thakur rues disruptions in Parliament

Weeks before the winter session of Parliament begins, union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur lashed out over instances of disruption in Parliament, saying “papers can be torn in the streets, [but] Parliament is for debate”.

In an indirect reference to incidents of disruption in Parliament’s last session that eventually turned out to be a near-washout, Anurag Thakur said “When people are low on data and substance, they dance on the table and tear [up] papers.”

“Papers can be torn up on the streets, Parliament is for debate. We have to improve the quality of debate. We can take a cue from these sessions and improve our debate [in Parliament,” he said at the ongoing legislative presiding officers’ conference in Shimla.

The winter session of Parliament will start on November 29 and the Opposition is gearing up to protest over multiple isssues, such as Pegasus spyware, Rafale deal, farm laws, and a recent ordinance to extend the terms of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chiefs.

Thakur also suggested that parliamentary committees and assemblies pick up 75 topics for discussion to mark the 75th year of India’s independence and celebrate a “legislative week” in all the states to make people aware of how policies and laws impact their lives.

“Let us collate, curate all important materials from the history of our legislative journey and inform people. Can we celebrate a ‘legislative week’ in all the states? People should also be made aware of how laws and policies help and influence their lives,” the minister said.

Anurag Thakur narrated how Aadhaar and Goods and Services Tax (GST) helped the public.

He also called for debate on future legislation with an eye on long-term requirements. “What can be the policy or law on environment in the context of the pollution?” he said, citing an example.