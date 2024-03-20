Pappu Yadav merges Jan Adhikar Party with Congress ahead of elections

Bihar leader Pappu Yadav on Wednesday merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress and formally joined the party in New Delhi. Speculations of the merger were rife after Pappu Yadav met RJD president Lalu Prasad. Jan Adhikar Party was formed in 2015 just before the 2015 Bihar Assembly election with an agenda against the alliance of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. On merging his party with the Congress, Pappu Yadav said it was with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Pappu Yadav joined the Congress on Wednesday and merged his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress.

Heaping praises on Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav said there is no alternative other than Rahul Gandhi now. “Together with Lalu ji and the Congress, we will win 2024 and 2025,” Pappu Yadav said.

Before starting his Jan Adhikar Party, Pappu Yadav was with the RJD, Samajwadi Party and the Lok Janshakti Party. Jan Adhikar Party started after Pappu Yadav was expelled from the RJD because of anti-party activities.

However, there is no bitterness between Pappu and Lalu Yadav, Pappu said. After his meeting with Lalu and Tejashwi on Tuesday which set the tongues wagging about the prospects of the realignment of the parties in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“...Lalu Yadav and I don't have political relations, it is completely an emotional tie...Yesterday, all of us sat down together. Our effort is to stop the BJP in Seemanchal and Mithilanchal at any cost. Tejashwi Yadav worked for 17 months and built trust, Rahul Gandhi won hearts and gave hope to people...Together, we will win not just the 2024 (Lok Sabha Elections) but also 2025 (Bihar Assembly Elections). Purnea doesn't matter, what matters is to stop the BJP and protect the identity & ideology of the weaker sections. We will fight together, together with the Congress leadership. The one who won the heart of this country, will be the PM of this country,” Pappu Yadav earlier said on his meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeen is a Congress politician and his son Sarthak Ranjan is a cricketer.