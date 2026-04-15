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Parents flag high costs of books prescribed by private CBSE schools

Parents of CBSE students express concerns over high textbook costs for Classes 1-8, forced to buy pricey private bundles despite NCERT alternatives.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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New Delhi

Parents flag high costs of books prescribed by private CBSE schools

As the 2026-27 academic session begins, parents across CBSE-affiliated private schools have been raising concerns over the cost of textbooks for Classes 1 to 8, alleging that they are being compelled to buy expensive book sets from private publishers, often through authorised vendors and changed annually.

While a NCERT set for Classes 1 to 8 costs around 200- 700 depending on the class, private publisher bundles for the same levels can range between 3,000 and 10,000, often including workbooks, supplementary readers and stationery.

This comes amid a regulatory gap as the CBSE mandates textbooks prescribed by the NCERT for Classes 9 to 12, it “strongly” advises their use in Classes 1 to 8.

Though CBSE officials did not respond to HT’s queries, educationist MK Sridhar who drafted NEP 2020 said private schools are allowed to use different publishers’ textbooks till Class 8 “to avoid standardisation and to encourage creativity and innovation in textbooks.”

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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