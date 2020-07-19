Parents’ views sought on resuming schools

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:50 IST

The human resource development (HRD) ministry has written to the states to seek and furnish feedback from parents on when they would like schools to reopen– August, September or October - and what their expectations are for the resumption of lessons after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown.

Significantly, the ministry has written to states and Union territories at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has completed its examination process. The CBSE has also reduced its syllabi for the Covid-19-hit academic year.

According to a letter sent on July 17 to the education secretaries of all states and union territories, the HRD ministry wants parental feedback onwhen they would be comfortable with schools reopening. August, September or October? What are parental expectations of schools as and when they reopen? HT has reviewed a copy of the letter.

The ministry is also preparing detailed social distancing norms for schools to avoid transmission of the virus.

There has been concern among parents as well as students about the safety of physical classes. The HRD ministry may provide broad contours for the proposed reopening, leaving it to the states to decide on the actual opening of schools depending on the Covid-19 situation. Education falls in the concurrent list of the Constitution, which means both states and the Centre jointly work in the area.

Earlier, during a meeting with states, school education secretary Anita Karwal had given an outline of what school life can be like post-Covid-19.

Waiving mandatory attendance for students, holding staggered classes, and providing breaks to different classes at different time were among the suggestions that officials of the human resource development ministry and state education departments had considered.

Among the measures that the HRD ministry has considered are encouraging students who can log in to classes online to stay at home, doing away with morning assemblies, ensuring the transport facilities follow social distancing norms,not having a lunch recess for all classes at the same time, use of masks and sanitisers and avoiding sports or cultural activities .

The ministry will also come up with detailed norms for residential schools. The HRD ministry has also released norms for online education.