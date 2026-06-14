Kochi, A long-standing land dispute involving Dalit families facing eviction at Pariyathukavu near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district has been resolved following talks led by the Kerala government, with the affected families set to receive five cents of land each and a house at the same location. Pariyathukavu land dispute settled: Dalit families to get 5 cents each, houses

The breakthrough came after a crucial meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Roji M John and attended by representatives of the affected families, landowners, officials and local people's representatives on Saturday night, according to an official statement.

With both sides accepting a consensus formula evolved during the discussions, the agitation committee called off its protest.

The dispute relates to several Dalit families who have been residing for decades on land claimed by private parties. A court had ordered their eviction based on ownership claims, triggering demands for rehabilitation and sparking political controversy.

Addressing reporters after the meeting held late on Saturday, John said the agreement was reached after taking into account the interests of both the landowners and the affected families in the backdrop of the court verdict.

Under the settlement, the residents will be allotted five cents of land each at the same property along with access road facilities. The government will construct houses for them within a year, he said.

The minister also said the families would be allowed to continue staying in their existing houses until the new homes are completed.

Both sides have agreed to sign the settlement agreement within two days. The agreement will be submitted before the Kerala High Court through the Advocate General on June 16, he added.

Officials including the Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer and DySP have been entrusted with ensuring the smooth implementation of the agreement until the housing project is completed.

Representatives of the agitation committee welcomed the settlement, saying it was reached after the landowners agreed to allow the families to continue living on the property and provide them five cents of land and houses.

They also said it was decided to withdraw more than 15 cases registered in connection with the protests and related incidents.

The meeting was attended by V P Sajeendran MLA, District Collector G Priyanka, Ernakulam Rural SP Sundarshan, Additional District Magistrate K Manoj and other officials and public representatives.

The state government had recently assured that the seven Dalit families facing eviction would not be left homeless and would be provided land and housing.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan had entrusted John, who is in charge of Ernakulam district, with holding talks between the two sides to find a lasting solution to the issue.

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