Parliament Budget Session Live: TMC demands discussion on ‘duplicate’ voter ID cards

Mar 17, 2025 10:12 AM IST

Parliament Budget Session Live: TMC MP Derek O'Brien said the opposition wanted a debate on the issue of ‘duplicate’ voter ID cards and asked if the NJP-led NDA government was ready for it.

“Parliament gets back to work after a four day break. A constructive Opposition wants to debate an issue that is at the core of democracy. Is the Government ready?” he asked in a post on X.

PTI reported citing sources that the opposition parties expressed their flexibility with the rule under which the discussion should be held but stressed that Parliament should debate the matter.