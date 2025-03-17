Parliament Budget Session LIVE: TMC demands discussion on ‘duplicate’ voter ID cards
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Monday after the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned last Wednesday on account of Holi. The second leg of the budget session began on March 10 and will continue till April 4. The Lok Sabha will reconvene to take up key legislative matters, including the presentation and discussion of multiple reports from standing committees....Read More
Parliament budget session | Key points
- Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, and said that the government must take steps to prevent recurring incidents.
- BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and SP MP Virendra Singh are expected to present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence.
- Fifth report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the ‘Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for 2025-26,’ will be presented by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Arun Govil.
- Lok Sabha MPs PC Mohan and Godam Nagesh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.
- Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the court of the University of Delhi. The session will also take up the discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26.
- On March 12, the Upper House of the Parliament was in a massive uproar over the LoP (Rajya Sabha) and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'thokenge' remark.
Parliament Budget Session Live: AIMPLB protests in Delhi against Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024
Members from the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board are holding a protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.
TMC demands discussion on 'duplicate' voter ID cards
Parliament Budget Session Live: TMC MP Derek O'Brien said the opposition wanted a debate on the issue of ‘duplicate’ voter ID cards and asked if the NJP-led NDA government was ready for it.
“Parliament gets back to work after a four day break. A constructive Opposition wants to debate an issue that is at the core of democracy. Is the Government ready?” he asked in a post on X.
PTI reported citing sources that the opposition parties expressed their flexibility with the rule under which the discussion should be held but stressed that Parliament should debate the matter.
Congress MP says exam paper leaks undermine confidence in system
Parliament Budget Session Live: In his adjournment motion, Congress MP Manickam Tagore stated that the issue of exam paper leaks undermines the trust and confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination system.
"Sir, the issue of exam paper leaks is a matter of grave concern, as it undermines the trust and confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination system. According to reports, there have been at least 10 instances of exam paper leaks in the past year alone, affecting over 20 lakh students across the country. The recent NEET paper leak, which affected over 18 lakh students, is a case in point. The leak was reported in several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, and led to widespread protests and demands for a re-examination," he said.
Congress MP files adjournment motion over exam paper leak
In the adjournment motion, Tagore said, "That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance namely the recent spate of exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, which has put the future of 85 lakh children in six states at risk, and the need for the government to take immediate and effective steps to prevent such leaks and ensure the integrity of the examination process."