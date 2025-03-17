'She is proud of Nathuram Godse…’: Congress MP questions appointment of professor as NIT Calicut dean

Congress MP MK Raghavan on Monday raised concerns over the appointment of the professor, who once praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Gods, as the Dean of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut. Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan in Lok Sabha on Monday.(X (Congress))

The Kozhikode MP took to the floor of the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour to question the elevation of Professor Shaija A to the top post, citing her controversial praise of Godse.

Raghavan claimed that Shaija had made a "controversial statement in 2024 praising the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi".

"She said she is proud of Godse for saving India. This statement led to an FIR being registered against the person and an investigation is currently underway," he said. "Unfortunately, she was elevated for this critical statement of hers. I wish to know what message this will give to the nation as a whole."

The NIT Calicut announced the decision to promote Professor Shaija in February and said that her appointment would come into effect on March 7, a move criticised by the Congress party even then.

At the time, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "A Professor in Kerala who publicly says she is proud of Godse for saving India is made a Dean in NIT-Calicut by the Modi government."

What did Professor Shaija say about Nathuram Godse?

According to PTI, Shaija on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi shared a social media post praising the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse.

She was commenting on a post by an advocate that read, "Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Godse, a hero of many in Bharat".

Shaija later deleted the comment, but the screenshots were widely circulated.

Acting on complaints against her, the Kozhikode City police registered a case under IPC section 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot).

Raghavan pointed out that Shaija's controversial statements, made in 2024, could send the wrong message.

Meanwhile, on Shaija's appointment issue, the Congress party had said it would launch an agitation at the institute in April, demanding the withdrawal of the decision appointing Shaija as the dean (planning and development).

