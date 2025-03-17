Menu Explore
Congress slams PM Modi over podcast with Lex Fridman: ‘Hypo(d)crisy’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 17, 2025 05:17 AM IST

Congress' Jairam Ramesh hit out at the prime minister over his "criticism is the soul of democracy" remarks during the podcast.

The Congress on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his podcast with computer scientist Lex Fridman, saying that he has not faced a press conference but has found comfort in a US podcaster.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a podcast with renowned computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, in New Delhi on March 16. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a podcast with renowned computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, in New Delhi on March 16. (ANI)

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh hit out at the prime minister over his "criticism is the soul of democracy" remarks during the podcast and accused him of "demolishing" institutions that were to hold his government accountable and having gone after critics "with a vengeance".

“He who is afraid of facing the media in a press conference has found comfort in a foreign podcaster anchored in the rightwing ecosystem,” Ramesh wrote on X.

The Congress leader added: “And he has the gall to say that “criticism is the soul of democracy” when he has systematically gutted every institution that is to hold his Government accountable and gone after critics with a vengeance that no one in recent history has matched! There is no limit to Hypo(d)crisy."

PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman

In a podcast with American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi spoke extensively about his childhood, the influence of Swami Vivekananda and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and geopolitics among other things.

Modi said that he has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate for peace and also underlined his relationship with US President Donald Trump.

He drew parallels between Trump's "America First" ideology and his own "India First" approach, highlighting their shared commitment to prioritizing their nations' interests.

Also Read | PM Modi's top quotes from a conversation with Lex Fridman

"I have observed President Trump both during his first term and now in his second run. This time, he seems far more prepared than before. He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals," he said.

Modi said he felt blessed to have received his life’s purpose and the values of selfless service from the RSS, the spiritual fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

See More
