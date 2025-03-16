PM Modi on poverty, democracy and football | Top highlights from Lex Fridman podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s highly anticipated podcast with popular podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman was aired on Sunday offering a deep dive into the early life and political struggles of the global leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Lex Fridman.(PTI)

The Lex Fridman podcast covered a wide range of topics from Modi's humble beginnings, his experience with poverty, his days in the Himalayas as well international politics.

Among the most captivating moments, the PM Modi's advice to youth, the lessons he had while working at his father’s tea shop and the funny moment he shared with former US President Barack Obama. He also talked about his leadership style, RSS ideals, and the role of spirituality in shaping his personality.

Here are some key highlights from PM Modi-Lex Fridman podcast:

Lex Fridman fasted for 45 hours for Modi's interview

Lex Fridman revealed that he fasted for 45 hours, consuming only water, in honour of his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi also shared his perspective on fasting, emphasizing its benefits in sharpening the senses, enhancing mental clarity, and instilling discipline. He explained that fasting is a scientific process rather than merely skipping meals and is deeply connected to traditional and Ayurvedic practices.

PM Modi mentioned that he hydrates well before fasting to aid in body detoxification. He also noted that rather than feeling sluggish, fasting makes him more energetic and allows him to work even harder.

PM Modi shares how poverty was never a hardship for him

PM Modi reflected on his humble childhood, sharing that despite growing up in poverty, he never felt its weight. He recalled how, even amid hardships, he never experienced a sense of deprivation. Fondly reminiscing, he mentioned how his uncle once gifted him white canvas shoes, which he kept polished using discarded chalk from school. PM Modi emphasized that he embraced every phase of life with gratitude and never viewed poverty as a struggle.

PM Modi on how Swami Vivekananda influenced his life

PM Modi shared that during his childhood, he frequently visited the village library, where he read about Swami Vivekananda, whose teachings left a profound impact on his life. From Vivekananda, he learned that true fulfilment comes not from personal achievements but from selfless service to others.

PM Modi narrated a story from Swami Vivekananda’s life where he goes and asks Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa ji that his mother is ill and he needs help. To this Paramahamsa ji advised him to go to Devi Kali and ask for help.

This incident made Vivekananda ji realise how can he ask for something from the divine who has already given everything to the world, realizing that serving humanity is the highest form of devotion to the divine.

PM Modi on his deep bond with Swami Atmasthananda Ji

PM Modi recalled his time at the Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Ashram, where he came in contact with saints and received immense love from them. He developed a deep bond with Swami Atmasthananda, who became a guiding force in his life. Swami Atmasthananda advised him that his true purpose was to serve people and work for the welfare of society.

PM Modi’s relationship with RSS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on his deep connection with RSS, calling it his Saubhagya (privilege) to be part of this enduring legacy

The PM said that he feels blessed to have received his life's purpose and the values of selfless service from the RSS. He lauded the role RSS is playing at such a large scale globally.

The Prime Minister highlighted how the RSS is providing education and healthcare services on a large scale across the country. He pointed out the contrast between leftist labour unions and the RSS-affiliated labour union.

“Leftist unions say ‘Workers of the world, unite,’ but the RSS labour union says ‘Workers, unite the world.’ This reflects how the RSS instils its values in its approach.”

PM Modi replies to Donald Trump calling him a tough negotiator

PM Modi stated that it is Trump’s magnanimity to call him a tough negotiator and appreciate him on various platforms. For Trump, it is America first, and for Modi, it is always Bharat first. PM said that on all platforms he stands firm with India’s interest on top, without intending any harm to others.

PM said that by keeping the nation’s interests on priority he is just fulfilling the expectation of 140 crore Indians who have bestowed this responsibility upon him.

PM Modi explains why the world listens to India

PM Modi affirmed that India, the land of Buddha and Gandhi, advocates for peace over conflict. He emphasized that the world listens to India because it stands for harmony. Highlighting his good relations with both Putin and Zelenskyy, he stated that he can urge Russia that war is not the solution while reminding Ukraine that battlefields do not bring real solutions. PM Modi clarified that India is not neutral but firmly committed to peace.

When asked about being lonely, PM replies he is never alone

PM Modi said, "I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 theory—one is Modi, and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me." PM added that for him, ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’. He has the support of the divine and 140 crore Indians.

Modi shared first-hand experience with foreign diplomacy when he became PM

PM Modi underscored that his greatest strength comes from the 140 crore people of India, who stand as the driving force behind the nation's rise on the global stage. Recalling his early days in office, PM Modi shared that people used to doubt him and how a person who has handled just one state can handle India’s foreign affairs as PM.

To this, his response was firm and unequivocal: "India will neither bow down nor threaten others. We will engage with the world with confidence, looking eye to eye."

PM Modi reaffirmed that India's global approach is guided by dignity, self-respect and mutual respect. He highlighted that at the heart of this vision lies the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the belief that the world is one family and that our commitment is the well-being of the entire humanity.

PM Modi shares the secret behind his undefeated political career and BJP's success

PM Modi said that he does not run election-centric governance rather he runs people-centric governance. He added that his government follows a policy of saturation—where benefits reach everyone without bias. Highlighting the success of the BJP, he thanked the millions of workers of the party who work tirelessly and selflessly, truly devoted to the nation's development.

He said that he feels proud of being a member of the world’s largest political party which propagates the value of giving to others.

Who is PM Modi's favourite footballer? He answers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a sense of admiration and nostalgia, named Diego Maradona as his favourite football player, recalling the legend’s unmatched skill, electrifying passion, and profound influence on the game.

Reflecting on a particularly heartwarming experience, the Prime Minister spoke about his visit to Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, where he witnessed an extraordinary love for football among the people of the tribal belt.

With a deep sense of appreciation, he described how the locals proudly referred to their region as ‘Mini Brazil’—a testament to the sport’s deep roots in their culture.The PM underscored that this enthusiasm holds the power to fuel the sport’s growth in India, inspiring future generations.

PM Modi responds on being called the world’s most powerful leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to public service, stating that he sees himself as a ‘Pradhan Sevak’. PM Modi emphasized that power has never been his pursuit, nor has he ever indulged in political power games. Instead, his focus has always been on meaningful work that directly benefits the people.

With a clear vision for governance, the Prime Minister stated that his goal is to be pro-workful, not powerful. He underscored that true leadership is not about authority but about dedication to service, ensuring that every action contributes to the nation's progress and the well-being of its citizens.

PM Modi states the guiding principles behind his decision-making

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his approach to leadership, emphasizing that he is willing to take bold risks for the nation without worrying about personal loss. He stated that when a decision is right for India, he moves forward with full conviction, without hesitation.

PM Modi highlighted that true leadership lies in taking responsibility. He explained that when a leader owns their work, it naturally inspires commitment and dedication among those working alongside them.

Does PM Modi fear death? He says this

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the certainty of death, emphasizing that instead of fearing it, one should focus on making life meaningful.

PM Modi pointed out that while death is inevitable, what truly matters is how life is lived. He urged people not to waste time in worry but to channel their energy into enriching their lives and contributing positively to the world.

The Prime Minister stressed that since life is uncertain, every moment should be spent with purpose, learning, and making a difference.

Lex Fridman, PM Modi discuss Gayatri Mantra’s deeper significance

During the podcast, Lex Fridman recited the Gayatri Mantra and turned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his pronunciation was correct. In response, the Prime Minister recited the mantra himself, sharing its deeper significance.

PM Modi explained that the Gayatri Mantra is deeply rooted in Surya Upasana and carries a profound spiritual essence.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that every mantra is not just a set of words but has a scientific connection, reflecting different aspects of life and the universe. He emphasized that ancient Indian traditions seamlessly blend spirituality and science, offering timeless wisdom to humanity.