Parliament Budget Session Live: Sitharaman to move the Finance Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha

The Budget Session of the Parliament will resume on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha will also hold a general discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, the second day of the Budget Session. Parliament Budget Session Live: The Budget Session of the Parliament will resume on Tuesday.(PTI)

"Finance Minister Sitharaman will move that the Bill to continue the existing rates of income-tax for the financial year 2024-2025 and to provide for certain relief to taxpayers and to make amendments in certain enactments, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed," the List of Business in the House for the day read, reported news agency ANI.

In the Rajya Sabha, discussions over the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will be held.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

During his speech, PM Modi slammed the Opposition and the UPA government for their policies. Modi also highlighted the tremendous achievements of his government and the vision to develop India. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Modi claimed huge public support for his government and showed confidence for securing a third consecutive term as PM.