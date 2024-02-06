Parliament Budget Session Live: Sitharaman to move the Finance Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha
Parliament Budget Session Live: Sitharaman to move the Finance Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha
The Budget Session of the Parliament will resume on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha will also hold a general discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, the second day of the Budget Session.
"Finance Minister Sitharaman will move that the Bill to continue the existing rates of income-tax for the financial year 2024-2025 and to provide for certain relief to taxpayers and to make amendments in certain enactments, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed," the List of Business in the House for the day read, reported news agency ANI.
In the Rajya Sabha, discussions over the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will be held.
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.
During his speech, PM Modi slammed the Opposition and the UPA government for their policies. Modi also highlighted the tremendous achievements of his government and the vision to develop India. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Modi claimed huge public support for his government and showed confidence for securing a third consecutive term as PM.
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 06, 2024 11:20 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: Various bills related to Jammu and Kashmir to be moved
On Tueday, Union Home Minister will move that the Bill further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), for its consideration and passage.Feb 06, 2024 11:15 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: Proceedings begin in both Houses of Parliament
Proceedings have begun in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.Feb 06, 2024 10:47 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: Discussion on Interim Budget to be held in Lok Sabha
On Tuesday, Lok Sabha will hold a general discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, the second day of the Budget Session.Feb 06, 2024 10:25 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: Discussions over the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha
In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, discussions over the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will be held.Feb 06, 2024 10:20 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to be moved
In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Andhra Pradesh.Feb 06, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: Finance Bill, 2024 to be moved in the Lok Sabha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.Feb 06, 2024 10:10 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 to be moved in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav will move the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 further to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The Bill will be moved in the Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage.Share this article
-