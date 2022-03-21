Home / India News / Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today
Live

Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

Parliament budget session Live updates: The second part of the parliament budget session proceedings are set to resume today. 
The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)
The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 10:26 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Parliament budget session Live updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume today at 11 am after being adjourned on March 16. The proceedings remained canceled on March 17 in view of Holi festival. 

Last week, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha. She also urged the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics. The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23. The Rajya Sabha also discussed the demands for grants in Tribal Affairs ministry.

The second half of the proceedings that began on March 14, will continue till April 8.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives zero hour notice in RS

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha to demand a policy on third dose of Covid vaccination. 

  • Mar 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    CPI(M) MP's motion in RS to declare Ambedkar Jayanti as ‘public holiday’ admitted

    CPI(M) MP John Britta's motion in Rajya Sabha under rule 170 to declare Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) as a regular 'public holiday' has been admitted.

  • Mar 21, 2022 09:32 AM IST

    TMC MP Santanu Sen gives notice to discuss educational support to Ukraine evacuees

    TMC MP Santanu Sen gives suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss educational support to Indian students who returned from Ukraine.

  • Mar 21, 2022 09:28 AM IST

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

    The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume today at 11 AM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament budget 2022 lok sabha rajya sabha
india news

‘May all aspirations be fulfilled’: PM Modi, others extend greetings on Nowruz

Nowruz 2022: Also known as Navroz, the festival marks the beginning of the Iranian New Year. It is celebrated by Parsi communities across the world, including India.
Members of the Parsi community greet each other on the occasion of the Navroz festival at Hyderabad: (File Photo/HT)
Members of the Parsi community greet each other on the occasion of the Navroz festival at Hyderabad: (File Photo/HT)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Cyclone Asani: Flooding on roads, power disruption- details of likely impact

Officials have predicted disruption of power, communication lines and traffic along with localised landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. Here are the details of the ‘expected impact’ from Cyclone Asani as per IMD.
NDRF personnel airlifted to Andaman Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Asani, in Arakkonam, Sunday.(PTI)
NDRF personnel airlifted to Andaman Nicobar Islands in view of Cyclone Asani, in Arakkonam, Sunday.(PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 09:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur CM for a second term at 3 pm

Manipur oath ceremony: The oath ceremony comes more than 10 days after election results were declared. 
Nirmala Sitharaman presents a bouquet to BJP leader N. Biren Singh after his election as the leader of BJP Manipur Pradesh legislative party &amp; Chief Minister of Manipur,&nbsp;(PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman presents a bouquet to BJP leader N. Biren Singh after his election as the leader of BJP Manipur Pradesh legislative party & Chief Minister of Manipur, (PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 09:50 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

AAP to celebrate Punjab victory in Chhattisgarh as it seeks to expand base

In 2018, AAP contested 85 out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh but could not even manage to win a single seat
AAP leader Gopal Rai has held meetings to discuss strategies for the 2023 Chhattisgarh elections. (ANI/File)
AAP leader Gopal Rai has held meetings to discuss strategies for the 2023 Chhattisgarh elections. (ANI/File)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRitesh Mishra
Close Story
india news

Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

Parliament budget session Live updates: The second part of the parliament budget session proceedings are set to resume today. 
The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)
The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Morning brief: PM Modi, Morrison to hold second India-Australia virtual summit

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison holding a virtual summit.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison holding a virtual summit.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 08:56 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

PM Modi sleeps for only 2 hours every day, claims Maharashtra BJP chief

Patil said that Modi is trying to prevent sleep so that he can stay awake for 24 hours and work for the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media. (File photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
india news

Cyclone Asani alert in Andaman & Nicobar: Do’s and Don’ts, Helpline numbers

The local administration has started making all the necessary arrangements to withstand Cyclone Asani. Here is a list of DO’s and DON’Ts shared by the National Disaster Response team (NDRF) to stay safe.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea. (PTI file photo)
Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Ishika Yadav
Close Story
india news

BREAKING: India records 1,549 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Breaking news updates March 21, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Rajya Sabha polls, and a message to Congress

The Rajya Sabha polls come weeks after the results for assembly elections for five states were declared and the BJP claimed victory in four of them. 
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a warning to the Congress. (File photo) (ANI).&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a warning to the Congress. (File photo) (ANI). (HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:50 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

PM Modi, Morrison to hold second India-Australia virtual summit today

  • The first India-Australia virtual summit was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on September 23, 2021.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on September 23, 2021.(ANI Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Cyclone Asani: Heavy rain, wind alert in Andaman & Nicobar - 10 updates

Cyclone Asani: The depression over the Andaman Sea is set to develop into a deep depression in the next 12 hours. 
Cyclone Asani: People living along the coasts have been evacuated.&nbsp;(ANI)
Cyclone Asani: People living along the coasts have been evacuated. (ANI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Can UP’s economy achieve trillion-dollar target by ’27?

  • An HT analysis shows that it will take unprecedented economic growth to achieve this target.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(HT Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
Close Story
india news

Uttarakhand BJP MLAs to meet today, likely to take a call on CM

  • BJP’s central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will reach Dehradun today
BJP won 47 out of 70 seats in the assembly. The Congress party won 19 seats.(PTI)
BJP won 47 out of 70 seats in the assembly. The Congress party won 19 seats.(PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Centre directs states to step up vigil, monitor Covid clusters

Although the number of Covid-19 infections remains low in India, the government is intensifying surveillance in emerging coronavirus clusters in the country as cases rise globally, according to people familiar with the matter.
A woman provides swab samples for Covid testing in Bengaluru. (PTI)
A woman provides swab samples for Covid testing in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:06 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out