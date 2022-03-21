Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today
Parliament budget session Live updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume today at 11 am after being adjourned on March 16. The proceedings remained canceled on March 17 in view of Holi festival.
Last week, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha. She also urged the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics. The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23. The Rajya Sabha also discussed the demands for grants in Tribal Affairs ministry.
The second half of the proceedings that began on March 14, will continue till April 8.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives zero hour notice in RS
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha to demand a policy on third dose of Covid vaccination.
-
Mar 21, 2022 10:25 AM IST
CPI(M) MP's motion in RS to declare Ambedkar Jayanti as ‘public holiday’ admitted
CPI(M) MP John Britta's motion in Rajya Sabha under rule 170 to declare Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) as a regular 'public holiday' has been admitted.
-
Mar 21, 2022 09:32 AM IST
TMC MP Santanu Sen gives notice to discuss educational support to Ukraine evacuees
TMC MP Santanu Sen gives suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss educational support to Indian students who returned from Ukraine.
-
Mar 21, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings will resume today at 11 AM.
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The first India-Australia virtual summit was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
An HT analysis shows that it will take unprecedented economic growth to achieve this target.
BJP's central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will reach Dehradun today