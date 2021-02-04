IND USA
A view of Parliament House.
Live

Budget session LIVE: Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha

Parliament LIVE: The Centre and Opposition have agreed to allot 15 hours in Rajya Sabha to discuss the farm laws
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Thursday will be day 5 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament and the ongoing protests against the three contentious farm laws will once again dominate the agenda. On Wednesday, day 4 of the session, the Centre and Opposition arrived at a consensus to allot 15 hours to discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the topic of farm laws. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Opposition in the House, in a speech, urged prime minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the three laws. In his speech, Azad invoked Mahatma Gandhi, and also recalled the 1988 farmers’ protest in Delhi, led by Mahendra Singh Tikait, the father of Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders leading the current agitation.

The day also witnessed three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, including Sanjay Singh, being suspended for a day for creating ‘ruckus’ in the House. The Opposition has thrown its weight behind the protesting farmers and demanded a repeal of the three laws. Majority of the Opposition parties also boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, which marked the commencement of the session, on Friday, to express solidarity with the farmers. The Budget session began on January 29 and will end on April 8. It will be held in two phases; the first phase will end on February 13 while the second one will begin on March 8.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS over farm laws

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the farm laws issue.

  • FEB 04, 2021 09:08 AM IST

    Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha

    Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha on day 5 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

  • FEB 04, 2021 08:48 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha proceedings to commence at 9am

    Proceedings in Rajya Sabha will commence at 9am. The govt and Opposition have decided to allot 15 hours to discussion on farm laws in the House.

  • FEB 04, 2021 08:35 AM IST

    Congress, SP give notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising unemployment'

    Congress MP Chhaya Verma and Samajwadi Party's Vishambhar Prasad have given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, 'over rising unemployment in the country'.

