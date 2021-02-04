Budget session LIVE: Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha

Thursday will be day 5 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament and the ongoing protests against the three contentious farm laws will once again dominate the agenda. On Wednesday, day 4 of the session, the Centre and Opposition arrived at a consensus to allot 15 hours to discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the topic of farm laws. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Opposition in the House, in a speech, urged prime minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the three laws. In his speech, Azad invoked Mahatma Gandhi, and also recalled the 1988 farmers’ protest in Delhi, led by Mahendra Singh Tikait, the father of Rakesh Tikait, one of the leaders leading the current agitation.

The day also witnessed three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, including Sanjay Singh, being suspended for a day for creating ‘ruckus’ in the House. The Opposition has thrown its weight behind the protesting farmers and demanded a repeal of the three laws. Majority of the Opposition parties also boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, which marked the commencement of the session, on Friday, to express solidarity with the farmers. The Budget session began on January 29 and will end on April 8. It will be held in two phases; the first phase will end on February 13 while the second one will begin on March 8.