LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 10:30am on situation in Ladakh
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the current situation in eastern Ladakh, where India and China have been engaged in a face-off since May last year. Singh will apprise the House on a day after reports emerged of a 'partial disengagement' of Indian and Chinese troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake, one of the several friction sites in the Union territory.
Thursday marks day 10 of the ongoing Budget session, which began on January 29. On Wednesday, day 9 of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address, in the Lok Sabha. On Monday, PM Modi had replied on the same in the Rajya Sabha. The President's address marked the beginning of the Budget session, though most Opposition parties boycotted it to express solidarity with farmers protesting against three contentious central farm laws.
The first half of the session will end on February 13. The second and final half, meanwhile, will take place from March 8-April 8.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 11, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Rajnath Singh arrives in Parliament
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament, where he will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 10:30am.
-
FEB 11, 2021 09:15 AM IST
BJP MP gives notice over 'Gondi' language
BJP MP Sampatiya Uikey has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha demanding 'inclusion of 'Gondi' language in Eighth Schedule.'
-
FEB 11, 2021 08:43 AM IST
BJP MP gives notice over probe ordered against Sachin, Lata
BJP MP Bhagwat Karad has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha expressing 'concern over investigation ordered by Maharashtra Govt against Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar.'
-
FEB 11, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to speak in Rajya Sabha on current situation in Ladakh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 10:30am on the current situation in eastern Ladakh, where India and China have been engaged in a face-off since May 2020.
Rajnath Singh to address India-China Ladakh standoff in Rajya Sabha today
Quick call helps police rescue woman from abductors near Hyderabad
Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier economy class coach: 10 points
Koo's Chinese investor will be exiting fully, says app co-founder
On Twitter, govt row in India, US says committed to supporting democratic values
Will be seen at many places, I am free now: Ghulam Nabi Azad
News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers' protests
Maoist attack on cops: Explosive, gelatin sticks recovered from Jharkhand jungle
PM says govt ready for talks, farmers announce rail roko agitation: Key points
- The protesting farmers and the central leadership sides have held 11 meetings so far to end the impasse over the legislation but the talks have remained largely inconclusive.
Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad
Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold 'rail roko' protest on February 18
Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K
In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence
