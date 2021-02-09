Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow
The budget session of Parliament started from January 29 and is being held in two parts amid strict coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms--January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have 33 sittings in total. Both the house will meet in shifts of five hours each. The Rajya Sabha will meet from 9am to 2pm and the Lok Sabha would meet from 3pm to 8pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 4pm today.
Since the beginning of the budget session, opposition parties have been hitting out at the Centre regarding the farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Farmers have been camping at several border points in Delhi since November last year seeking the removal of these laws.
During his reply to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that farmers had to be convinced that the new laws were in their favour adding that the Minimum Support Price (MSP)- which has been the core issue of the protest- will remain. Amid the farmers’ movement gaining global attention, Modi spoke about a new form of FDI- which he referred to as ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 09, 2021 06:59 AM IST
PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 4pm today.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3
PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow
TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family
- The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque
- The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key
- The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence
- At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox