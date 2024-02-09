Budget Session live: BJP's Nishikant Dubey to begin debate on ‘White Paper’
+ The penultimate day of parliament budget session will witness discussion on the ‘White Paper’ tabled by the Modi government
+ The Centre in its White Paper has alleged economic mismanagement during the Congress-led UPA government
Parliament budget session LIVE: Massive showdown is expected in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the discussion on ‘White Paper’ tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take place. This ‘white paper’ compares the economic management during the 10 years of Congress-led UPA regime with that of the 10 years of Narendra Modi-led government. ...Read More
The 60-page ‘White Paper’ claimed banking crisis was one of the most ‘infamous’ legacies of the Manmohan Singh government. It alleged that UPA dispensation abandoned reforms after coming to power in 2004 and failed to build on the strong foundation laid by the previous BJP-led NDA government.
In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, today for consideration and passage.
The Bill provides amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey will set off the discussion on the 'White Paper', tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comparing the economic management during 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled dispensation, in Lok Sabha on Friday.
Parliament budget session LIVE: ‘Selective amnesia’, says CPM on Centre's ‘white paper’
“Have you ever seen a government waiting for 10 years to discuss about a regime that was there a decade back. It's for the election purpose. Selective amnesia and cherry picking are the basic characters of this white paper,” says CPI-M MP John Brittas
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives in Parliament
Parliament budget session LIVE: ‘Cong, Rahul constantly make remarks on PM Modi’s caste', says BJP MP
BJP MP K Laxman slams Congress on OBC remark row. “Congress and Rahul Gandhi have the habit of constantly passing remarks on PM Modi's caste. They cannot digest the fact that PM Modi comes from a backward class and is soon going to become the Prime Minister for the third time,” Laxman told ANI
Parliament budget session LIVE: Parl panel proposes route-specific capping of airfares
A Parliamentary panel has proposed route-specific capping of airfares and setting up of a separate entity to exercise control over air ticket prices, amid concerns in various quarters about surging fares, PTI reported. After considering the responses from the civil aviation ministry on airfares, the committee said that self regulation of ticket prices by airlines has not been effective.
Parliament budget session LIVE: Cong MP claims Assam govt spent ₹58 crore on air travel
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the Assam government's spending on air travel for state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Lower House on Friday. Gogoi said that ₹58,23,07,104, spent on air travel for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other VIPs, including for non-governmental purposes, are very concerning, ANI reported.
Budget session LIVE: Reforms, clarity of leadership led to turnaround, what govt's White Paper shows
The Narendra Modi government’s turnaround of the Indian economy from among the “Fragile Five” in the world to the fifth largest in the world in 10 years is a result of prudent counter-cyclical macroeconomic policy, commitment to reforms and clarity of political leadership, a White Paper released by the government on Thursday said. Deep dive
Budget session LIVE: Bills to amend SC, ST list in Odisha, Andhra passed in Parliament
Two Bills seeking to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were passed in Parliament on Thursday, ANI reported. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024' were passed in the Lok Sabha.
Budget session LIVE: Cong MP moves motion seeking discussion on border situation with China
Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the border situation with China in the Lower House on Friday, ANI reported. "Since 2019, there have been constant border clashes between India and China. The Government has stonewalled every attempt made by the Opposition to have a discussion regarding this urgent issue. Since this Budget Session is the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha prior to the General Elections, I request that this House be adjourned to discuss the India-China border situation," Tewari wrote in a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General.