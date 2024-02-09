Budget Session live: BJP's Nishikant Dubey to begin debate on ‘White Paper’

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI)

Parliament budget session LIVE: Massive showdown is expected in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the discussion on 'White Paper' tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take place. This 'white paper' compares the economic management during the 10 years of Congress-led UPA regime with that of the 10 years of Narendra Modi-led government.

The 60-page ‘White Paper’ claimed banking crisis was one of the most ‘infamous’ legacies of the Manmohan Singh government. It alleged that UPA dispensation abandoned reforms after coming to power in 2004 and failed to build on the strong foundation laid by the previous BJP-led NDA government.

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will move the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, today for consideration and passage.

The Bill provides amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.