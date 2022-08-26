Parliament clears the reorganisation of Indian states

Parliament put its seal of approval on the scheme of reorganisation of states today when the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (Seventh) Amendment Bill as adopted by the Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to implement the provisions of the SR (state reorganisation) Act and the measure for the adjustment of boundaries between Bihar and West Bengal, and some of the recommendations of the SRC (state reorganisation commission) with regard to linguistic minorities.

Although few Opposition members challenged divisions on the first reading of the Bill and the clauses, there was unanimity and a long burst of applause at the end. Voting was 157 to nil.

The approval in Parliament came after President Rajendra Prasad gave his assent to the Bill on August 31.

In a brief speech, the home minister described the Bill as an integrating measure which would be conducive to the unity and integrity of the country.

The measure was one of the unique achievements of this Parliament, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant said. He expressed his gratitude to Parliament and all those who had laboured hard over this and the related legislation.

Pandit Pant made particular mention of the provision relating to Bombay, saying that the credit went to Parliament for evolving and deciding on the plan for the bigger composite Bombay State.

The debate on the third reading did not last long.

Biswanath Das (Congress) paid tribute to the home minister, Anup Singh (Congress) praised the Punjab formula and remarked that the passions and prejudices in that State were now giving way to reason. Kishenchand (PSP) welcomed the appointment of the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities. Gowd (Comm), who had opposed some of the clauses, was jubilant over the creation of linguistic states.

The divisions challenged by the Opposition were on Clause 6 relating to the appointment of the same person as Governor for two or more states; Clause 18, which gives power to the states to entrust functions to the Union; and Clause 24 relating to the special provision as to duration of the Andhra Pradesh assembly. The clauses, however, were passed by big majority votes.

Excerpts from a report published in HT’s edition of September 12, 1956