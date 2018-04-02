Parliament live: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon, Rajya Sabha till tomorrow

The budget session of Parliament resumes on Monday after a four day break. Ever since the session resumed after the recess, daily disruptions have marred proceedings and the House has failed to transact any business amid clamour by parties to take up the no-confidence motion against the government.

The no trust motion against the Modi government was pitched by the Telugu Desam Party, which had pulled out of the NDA recently.

Several other parties, including the TRS and Congress have also given notices for a no-trust vote. This is the first time in the last four years that the largest opposition party, Congress, has moved a no-confidence motion.

Wednesday (March 28) was the 13th straight day when the House could not transact any business, barring the addresses by various leaders for those members retiring from Rajys Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has disallowed all no-confidence motions, citing a ‘disorderly House’.

Read here for live updates:

11.09: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after AIADMK MPs protest demanding formation of the Cauvery Management Board

11.04: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after AIADMK MPs protest demanding formation of the Cauvery Management Board

10. 48: TDP MPs continue to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

10. 38 am: Trinamool Congress MPs protest in Parliament premises against disinvestment in Air India.

10.30 am: AIADMK MPs continue protest in Parliament premises over formation of the Cauvery Management Board

10.20 am: RJD MP JP Yadav and Congress MP Sushmita Dev have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over CBSE paper leak .

10.15 am: The Congress has given an adjournment motion notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over ‘Bank Scam’

10 am: The Congress issues three line whip in Rajya Sabha, directs members to be present in the House today