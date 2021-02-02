LIVE: Rajya Sabha reconvenes after it was adjourned twice
The third day of Budget session in the Parliament started with the announcement that discussion over farmers' protest, for which Opposition parties had prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was going to be held on Wednesday.
"Discussion on farmers' protest will be held tomorrow not today," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.
Some of the Opposition leaders, who had earlier indicated that protests and frequent disruptions will be a part of their strategy in the discussion on the President’s speech on Tuesday, staged a walkout following the announcement.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 11:31 AM
Rajya Sabha reconvenes
The upper house of Parliament reconvenes after it was adjourned twice in the day.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 10:35 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30am
As Opposition continues to outrage over farm laws, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11:30am. This is the second adjournment of the day.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 10:31 AM
Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings
Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings after brief adjournment over farm laws.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 10:26 AM
Three bills are scheduled for consideration and passing today
Bills scheduled to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today:
-The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 -The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019
-The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020
-The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 09:59 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10.30 after opposition MPs walk out over farm bill
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 10.30 after opposition MPs walked out over farm bills.
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 09:52 AM
Discussion on farmers' protest to be held on Wednesday
"Discussion on farmers' protest will be held tomorrow not today," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, prompting a few of the Opposition leaders to stage a walkout on the third day of the Budget session of Parliament.