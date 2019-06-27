Parliament session live updates: Aadhaar amendment bill to be taken up in Lok Sabha today

A number of bills including one about Aadhaar are slated to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019 is listed to be introduced the House. It provides for the reservation of posts in appointments by direct recruitment of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, the socially and educationally backward classes and the economically weaker sections, to teachers’ cadre in certain central educational institutions.

In Rajya Sabha, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be taken up for consideration and passing. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday replied to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to Parliament.

Here are the Live updates:

1:49 pm IST Demand for establishment of legislature in Dadra Nagar Haveli raised in Lok Sabha Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar, Thursday demanded establishment of a legislature in the union territory. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, he said a standing committee report is already there on the issue.





1:40 pm IST TMC member Saugata Roy seeks steps to improve condition of state-run hospitals TMC member Saugata Roy Thursday demanded the government take steps to improve condition of state-run hospitals and reduce child deaths. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Roy said infrastructure in the Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in the national capital was not adequate to meet demand of patients. He said about 6,000 children have died in this hospital in the past six years for various reasons including premature death and respiratory infections.





1:31 pm IST Venakaiah Naidu asks government to look into issue of universities advertising for teaching posts without reservation The issue of four universities advertising for filling up vacancies of teaching staff without providing for 50 per cent reservation to reserved classed was raised in the Rajya Sabha Thursday, prompting Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to direct the government to look into it.





1:26 pm IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.





1:23 pm IST Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha denies that Union Government has any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha denies that Union Government has any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro, the question was asked by TMC MP Saugata Roy. Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha denies that Union Government has any proposal for free rides for women in Delhi Metro, the question was asked by TMC MP Saugata Roy. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kOAgSBnfzy — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019





12:52 pm IST Tax being levied on pensioners of armed forces personnel. It is matter of disappointment: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: Tax being levied on pensioners of armed forces personnel. It is matter of disappointment.





12:51 pm IST Smriti Irani defends Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Rajya Sabha Smriti Irani defends Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Rajya Sabha.





12:42 pm IST Issue of steep air fares raised in Lok Sabha Members of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Thursday flagged the issue of steep air fares especially during natural calamities like cyclones and riots. Raising the issue during the Question Hour, BJD MP Pinaki Misra said during the Jat riots in Haryana in 2016, the Delhi-Chandigarh fare shot up to Rs 90,000. The same was the case when Cyclone Fani hit Odisha last month. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said airlines set their fares in different segments, reports PTI.





12: 30 pm IST Adjournment motion notice on tax rebate to disabled armed forces personnel Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on tax rebate to disabled Indian Armed forces personnel.



