LIVE BLOG

Parliament Live Updates: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP parliamentary party meet

Parliament Live updates: The Parliamentary Party meeting of the BJP is likely to take place on Tuesday at the Parliament Library Building. This is the second meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party after the presentation of the Union Budget.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 16, 2019 11:23 IST
highlights

BJP’s parliamentary party meeting began at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharanand and other senior leaders of the party are attending the meeting.

In the mean time, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on Chinese incursion into Indian territory and Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over escalating tensions at Indo-China border, reports news agency ANI.

On Monday, Lok Sabha passed The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which enables NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians.Union Home Minister Amit Shah ensured that the Modi government will use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law finish off terrorism in the country.

Follow live updates here:

11:02 am IST

Neeraj Shekhar seen in Parliament premises

Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar who has resigned as Rajya Sabha member, with Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, in Parliament premises, reports news agency ANI.
Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar who has resigned as Rajya Sabha member is the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.

 

10:53 am IST

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on “Chinese incursion into Indian territory,” reports news ANI.

 

10:26 am IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha on UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, reports news agency ANI.

 

10:17 am IST

Modi, Shah attend BJP parliamentary party meet

Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meeting commenced at Parliament Library Building here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan were among the early leaders to arrive for the meeting.

On July 14, BJP had issued a notice to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs informing them about today’s meeting and asked them to ensure attendance.

The meeting comes ahead of the beginning of day’s proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, reports news agency ANI.

10:16 am IST

Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “tension at Indo-China border,” reports news agency ANI.

10:14 am IST

Lok Sabha passes NIA bill; Shah assures against misuse

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend to the NIA Act with union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the Modi government will never misuse its provisions and said the decision of UPA government to repeal POTA in 2004 was taken for the sake of “vote bank politics”.

Intervening in the debate on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that BJP government was keen to eradicate terrorism and will not look at the religion of the accused while doing so, reports news agency ANI.

10:12 am IST

TMC MP Derek O’Brien: In 14th LS(2004-9), 60% of Bills were scrutinised/studied by Parl committees

TMC MP Derek O’Brien: In 14th LS(2004-9) 60% of Bills were scrutinised/studied by Parl committees. In 15th LS(2009-14)71% of Bills scrutinised. In 16th LS(2014-19)only 26%.Bad start to current 17th LS:ZERO% of Bills scrutinised. As a constructive opposition we will save democracy, reports news agency ANI.

10:09 am IST

CPI MP D Raja gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

CPI MP D Raja has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to extend the time for Draft New Education Policy, reports news agency ANI. 

10:08 am IST

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over forced conversion of Hindu minorities particularly girls & atrocities against them in Pakistan, reports news agency ANI.

10:07 am IST

BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on need for cyber security in the country and BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over forced conversion of Hindu minorities particularly girls & atrocities against them in Pakistan, reports news agency ANI.

10:05 am IST

Prabhat Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha

BJP MP, Prabhat Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over issue of ‘cut money’ affecting general public in West Bengal, reports news agency ANI.

10:04 am IST

Narendra Modi arriving for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building.

 

10:01 am IST

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Parliament Library Building

09:54 am IST

Amit Shah arrives arrives at Parliament Library Building

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building.

 

9:25 am IST

Pralhad Joshi, S. Jaishankar, and V Muraleedharan, arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, & Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, arrive for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building.

