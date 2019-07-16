Parliament Live Updates: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP parliamentary party meet

BJP’s parliamentary party meeting began at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharanand and other senior leaders of the party are attending the meeting.

In the mean time, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on Chinese incursion into Indian territory and Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over escalating tensions at Indo-China border, reports news agency ANI.

On Monday, Lok Sabha passed The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which enables NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians.Union Home Minister Amit Shah ensured that the Modi government will use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law finish off terrorism in the country.

Follow live updates here:

11:02 am IST Neeraj Shekhar seen in Parliament premises Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar who has resigned as Rajya Sabha member, with Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, in Parliament premises, reports news agency ANI.

Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar who has resigned as Rajya Sabha member is the son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. Samajwadi Party leader Neeraj Shekhar who has resigned as Rajya Sabha member, with Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/Gxc0GFpqzB — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





10:53 am IST Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on “Chinese incursion into Indian territory,” reports news ANI. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on "Chinese incursion into Indian territory." (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ttBki2GICA — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





10:26 am IST Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha on UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, reports news agency ANI. Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha on UN report on violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KSERDjR0nI — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





10:17 am IST Modi, Shah attend BJP parliamentary party meet Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary party meeting commenced at Parliament Library Building here on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan were among the early leaders to arrive for the meeting. On July 14, BJP had issued a notice to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs informing them about today’s meeting and asked them to ensure attendance. The meeting comes ahead of the beginning of day’s proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, reports news agency ANI.





10:16 am IST Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “tension at Indo-China border,” reports news agency ANI.





10:14 am IST Lok Sabha passes NIA bill; Shah assures against misuse The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend to the NIA Act with union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the Modi government will never misuse its provisions and said the decision of UPA government to repeal POTA in 2004 was taken for the sake of “vote bank politics”. Intervening in the debate on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that BJP government was keen to eradicate terrorism and will not look at the religion of the accused while doing so, reports news agency ANI.





10:12 am IST TMC MP Derek O’Brien: In 14th LS(2004-9), 60% of Bills were scrutinised/studied by Parl committees TMC MP Derek O’Brien: In 14th LS(2004-9) 60% of Bills were scrutinised/studied by Parl committees. In 15th LS(2009-14)71% of Bills scrutinised. In 16th LS(2014-19)only 26%.Bad start to current 17th LS:ZERO% of Bills scrutinised. As a constructive opposition we will save democracy, reports news agency ANI. TMC MP Derek O'Brien: In 14th LS(2004-9) 60% of Bills were scrutinised/studied by Parl committees. In 15th LS(2009-14)71% of Bills scrutinised. In 16th LS(2014-19)only 26%.Bad start to current 17th LS:ZERO% of Bills scrutinised. As a constructive opposition we will save democracy pic.twitter.com/9OojSo0ajL — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





10:09 am IST CPI MP D Raja gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha CPI MP D Raja has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to extend the time for Draft New Education Policy, reports news agency ANI. CPI MP, D Raja has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to extend the time for Draft New Education Policy. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pYIJhaXhUm — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





10:08 am IST BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over forced conversion of Hindu minorities particularly girls & atrocities against them in Pakistan, reports news agency ANI.





10:07 am IST BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on need for cyber security in the country and BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over forced conversion of Hindu minorities particularly girls & atrocities against them in Pakistan, reports news agency ANI.





10:05 am IST Prabhat Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha BJP MP, Prabhat Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over issue of ‘cut money’ affecting general public in West Bengal, reports news agency ANI. BJP MP, Prabhat Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over issue of 'cut money' affecting general public in West Bengal. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/dHLbgnlquQ — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





10:04 am IST Narendra Modi arriving for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/C0HoIYOyzy — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019





10:01 am IST BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Parliament Library Building





09:54 am IST Amit Shah arrives arrives at Parliament Library Building Home Minister Amit Shah arrives arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building. Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah arrives arrives for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/ldU0WmFrsa — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019



