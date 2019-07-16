Parliament Live Updates: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah attend BJP parliamentary party meet

BJP’s parliamentary party meeting began at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharanand and other senior leaders of the party are attending the meeting.In the mean time, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha on Chinese incursion into Indian territory and Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over escalating tensions at Indo-China border, reports news agency ANI. On Monday, Lok Sabha passed The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which enables NIA to probe terror attacks targeting Indians.Union Home Minister Amit Shah ensured that the Modi government will use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) law finish off terrorism in the country.Follow live updates here: