LIVE BLOG

Parliament live updates: PM Modi plants sapling in Parliament

Parliament Live updates: The triple talaq bill, cleared by Lok Sabha on Thursday, now needs to clear the test of Rajya before it can become a law. Follow live updates here

By HT Correspondent | Jul 26, 2019 11:04 IST
highlights

The Monsoon session of the Parliament has been extended by two weeks so that pending government legislations can be passed. The session will now go on till August 7.

The Lok Sabha had on Thursday passed the bill to criminalize instant triple talaq while the Rajya Sabha passed Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Now, the Rajya Sabha needs to clear the triple talaq bill for it to become a law.

Follow live updates here

11am IST

PM Modi plants sapling in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a sapling in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

10:48am IST

Cong MPs give adjournment notice in LS over ‘threats to Adoor Gopalakrisnan

Congress MPs Benny Behanan and Anto Antony have given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘threats and intimidation of Padma award winning film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan by a Kerala BJP office bearer’, reports ANI.

10:22am IST

Jaya Bachchan gives notice over plight of entertainment industry

Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘plight of the entertainment industry in India.’ (file pic)

10:21am IST

SP MP gives Zero Hour notice

Samajwadi Party MP, Ravi Prakash Verma has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘need for legislation to prevent mob violence’

