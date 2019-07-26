Parliament live updates: PM Modi plants sapling in Parliament

The Monsoon session of the Parliament has been extended by two weeks so that pending government legislations can be passed. The session will now go on till August 7.

The Lok Sabha had on Thursday passed the bill to criminalize instant triple talaq while the Rajya Sabha passed Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Now, the Rajya Sabha needs to clear the triple talaq bill for it to become a law.

Follow live updates here

11am IST PM Modi plants sapling in Parliament Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a sapling in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling in Parliament as part of a tree plantation campaign by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/EADHpQv9D2 — ANI (@ANI) 26 July 2019





10:48am IST Cong MPs give adjournment notice in LS over ‘threats to Adoor Gopalakrisnan Congress MPs Benny Behanan and Anto Antony have given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over ‘threats and intimidation of Padma award winning film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan by a Kerala BJP office bearer’, reports ANI.





10:22am IST Jaya Bachchan gives notice over plight of entertainment industry Samajwadi Party MP, Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘plight of the entertainment industry in India.’ (file pic)



