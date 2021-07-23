Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday over Pegasus ruckus

A day after high-voltage protests were seen in Parliament, opposition parties on Friday are likely to continue objecting to the alleged targeting of phones by the government using Pegasus spyware. The Day 5 of the monsoon session is likely to witness discussions on The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

According to the Lok Sabha website, at least 20 questions will be asked to the MPs from holding charge of ministries of AYUSH, earth sciences, environment, forest and climate change, health and family welfare, information and broadcasting; science and technology, textiles, women and child development.

The health ministry is also expected to answer questions on India's Covid-19 vaccination strategy for the country's population and the likely third wave.

However, opposition parties have stated that they will lodge their objection to the government's alleged involvement in snooping on 38 Indian journalists, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and two sitting Union ministers.