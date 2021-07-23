Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday over Pegasus ruckus
Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament House in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Live

Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday over Pegasus ruckus

Parliament monsoon session 2021 live updates: The health ministry is also expected to answer questions on India's Covid-19 vaccination strategy for the country's population and the likely third wave.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 03:07 PM IST

A day after high-voltage protests were seen in Parliament, opposition parties on Friday are likely to continue objecting to the alleged targeting of phones by the government using Pegasus spyware. The Day 5 of the monsoon session is likely to witness discussions on The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

According to the Lok Sabha website, at least 20 questions will be asked to the MPs from holding charge of ministries of AYUSH, earth sciences, environment, forest and climate change, health and family welfare, information and broadcasting; science and technology, textiles, women and child development.

The health ministry is also expected to answer questions on India's Covid-19 vaccination strategy for the country's population and the likely third wave.

However, opposition parties have stated that they will lodge their objection to the government's alleged involvement in snooping on 38 Indian journalists, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa and two sitting Union ministers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:06 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day over uproar by opposition on snooping row

    Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day following uproar by the opposition over the Pegasus snooping issue, reports PTI.

  • JUL 23, 2021 12:51 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm

  • JUL 23, 2021 12:26 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar and protests in the House over 'Pegasus Project' media report and other issues.

  • JUL 23, 2021 12:14 PM IST

    'My phone was tapped': Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament

    Gandhi demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the matter. Addressing reporters at Vijay Chowk, he also demanded the resignation of the home minister.

    He said all his phones have been tapped and his friends informed by intelligence people that this is being done.

    "Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:58 AM IST

    Not the time to do politics: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

    PM has said many times not to politicise vaccination programme. It's our aim to vaccinate every 18+ citizen in the country. This is not the time to do politics: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:39 AM IST

    TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha

    TMC MP Shantanu Sen suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of monsoon session after motion passed in House

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:33 AM IST

    'Deeply distressed': RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on ruckus in Parliament

    I'm deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:24 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs.

  • JUL 23, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    Only word for use of Pegasus is ‘treason’: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the only word for use of Pegasus is ‘treason’ and called for the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah.

  • JUL 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST

    Congress MPs continue protest over Pegasus

    Congress MPs protesting against #PegasusSnoopGate at Parliament House on Friday

  • JUL 23, 2021 10:24 AM IST

    CPI(M) MP gives suspension of business notice over Pegasus

    CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gives notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.

  • JUL 23, 2021 09:24 AM IST

    Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice

    Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation over three farm laws.

  • JUL 23, 2021 08:25 AM IST

    Government to introduce two bills in Lok Sabha

    The Day 5 of the monsoon session is likely to witness discussions on The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Story Saved
