Parliament monsoon session day 11 LIVE: BJP wants both Houses to be Oppn-free, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: On Monday, day 11 of the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha is likely to discuss price rise, while the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Tuesday. No meaningful discussion was possible in the first two weeks of the session amid massive protests by the opposition against the government over a host of issues.
Also, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, who triggered massive outrage with his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remarks for President Droupadi Murmu – he later apologised – on Sunday wrote to Speaker Om Birla, demanding that Union minister Smriti Irani apologise for not using ‘President’ before Murmu's name while attacking the Congress over Chowdhary's statement.
Aug 01, 2022 10:30 AM IST
‘The BJP wants Oppn-free Parliament’
The BJP wants an 'Opposition-mukt' parliament, that's why the action against Sanjay Raut. We'll raise issues of inflation, Gujarat hooch tragedy in Parliament. 'Op Keechad' by the BJP in Jharkhand will also be raised today: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress, LoP, Rajya Sabha
Aug 01, 2022 10:06 AM IST
Notices moved in Lok Sabha
Congress's Amar Singh gives zero-hour notice on unemployment, inflation, fuel price and RRB waiting list.
Suresh Kodikunnil, also from Congress, gives adjournment motion notice on alleged attempts of the ruling BJP to 'topple' Congress-supported government in Jharkhand.
Aug 01, 2022 09:33 AM IST
AAP's Raghav Chadha moves notice on issue of MSP for farmers
In Upper House, Raghav Chadha gives suspension notice under rule 267 on the issue of MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, and for demanding punishment in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
Aug 01, 2022 08:57 AM IST
Notices moved in Rajya Sabha
Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice on Gujarat's Botad hooch tragedy
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice over ‘misuse of central agencies’ against opposition leaders.
Sanjay Singh of AAP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice demanding a discussion on the issues of price rise and inflation.
Aug 01, 2022 08:26 AM IST
Lok Sabha likely to discuss price rise today
Discussion expected in the Lower House after notices were moved by Congress MP Manish Tewari and Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut.
