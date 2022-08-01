Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session day 11 LIVE: BJP wants both Houses to be Oppn-free, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Live

Parliament monsoon session day 11 LIVE: BJP wants both Houses to be Oppn-free, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Parliament monsoon session day 11 LIVE updates: In the first two weeks, no meaningful discussion took place in either House as opposition continued to protest against the government over various issues.
Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: On Monday, day 11 of the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha is likely to discuss price rise, while the Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Tuesday. No meaningful discussion was possible in the first two weeks of the session amid massive protests by the opposition against the government over a host of issues.

Also, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, who triggered massive outrage with his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remarks for President Droupadi Murmu – he later apologised – on Sunday wrote to Speaker Om Birla, demanding that Union minister Smriti Irani apologise for not using ‘President’ before Murmu's name while attacking the Congress over Chowdhary's statement. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 01, 2022 10:30 AM IST

    ‘The BJP wants Oppn-free Parliament’

    The BJP wants an 'Opposition-mukt' parliament, that's why the action against Sanjay Raut. We'll raise issues of inflation, Gujarat hooch tragedy in Parliament. 'Op Keechad' by the BJP in Jharkhand will also be raised today: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress, LoP, Rajya Sabha

  • Aug 01, 2022 10:06 AM IST

    Notices moved in Lok Sabha

    Congress's Amar Singh gives zero-hour notice on unemployment, inflation, fuel price and RRB waiting list.

    Suresh Kodikunnil, also from Congress, gives adjournment motion notice on alleged attempts of the ruling BJP to 'topple' Congress-supported government in Jharkhand.

  • Aug 01, 2022 09:33 AM IST

    AAP's Raghav Chadha moves notice on issue of MSP for farmers

    In Upper House, Raghav Chadha gives suspension notice under rule 267 on the issue of MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, and for demanding punishment in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

  • Aug 01, 2022 08:57 AM IST

    Notices moved in Rajya Sabha

    Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice on Gujarat's Botad hooch tragedy

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice over ‘misuse of central agencies’ against opposition leaders.

    Sanjay Singh of AAP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice demanding a discussion on the issues of price rise and inflation.

  • Aug 01, 2022 08:26 AM IST

    Lok Sabha likely to discuss price rise today

    Discussion expected in the Lower House after notices were moved by Congress MP Manish Tewari and Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament

Parliament’s Monsoon Session: Notices for discussion on price rise submitted

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 10:16 AM IST
The government on Wednesday last said a discussion on price rise and inflation is likely to be taken up in Parliament
Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted as Opposition protested against price rise and inflation. (PTI)
Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted as Opposition protested against price rise and inflation. (PTI)
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story

Shiv Sena plans massive protests today after Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED

india news
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 10:28 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut late on Sunday night in connection with the money laundering case
The Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP said he was being framed based on “false evidence” but that he won’t bow down and quit the party, shortly before being taken to the Mumbai office of ED. (HT Photo)
The Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP said he was being framed based on “false evidence” but that he won’t bow down and quit the party, shortly before being taken to the Mumbai office of ED. (HT Photo)
ByManish Pathak
Close Story

Dedicated legal aid defence team could do wonders: Justice Lalit

india news
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Speaking to HT following the culmination of the First All India District Legal Services Authorities meet in New Delhi, justice Lalit described NALSA’s plan to have legal aid defense counsel offices in each district as one of the most ambitious projects of the body
Justice Lalit, who is in line to become the CJI later this month, is the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The judge next to the CJI is conventionally the executive chairman of the body. (Mint)
Justice Lalit, who is in line to become the CJI later this month, is the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The judge next to the CJI is conventionally the executive chairman of the body. (Mint)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Close Story

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut hugs mother before being taken to ED office. Watch

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 09:08 AM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been arrested in the money laundering case linked to Patra Chawl. 
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut interacts with media after arriving to ED office in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut interacts with media after arriving to ED office in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story

Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, max temp expected to be 32°C

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 09:06 AM IST
Monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometres) contributed ~ 60% to PM10
The hourly air quality index (AQI) was 76 at 7 am. (PTI)
The hourly air quality index (AQI) was 76 at 7 am. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

'Gun for gun…': Tamil Nadu guv RN Ravi on dealing with those not talking peace 

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 08:58 AM IST
  • RN Ravi, a former governor of Nagaland who had played a key role as an interlocutor between the government and the Isak Muivah-led NSCN-IM, said there had been no talks with any armed group in the last eight years if not for surrender.
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi speaks at an event in Kochi. (ANI Twitter)
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi speaks at an event in Kochi. (ANI Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story

Morning brief: TMC questions ED 'silence' on Jharkhand MLAs cash case

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 08:57 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Suspended Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal and Irfan Ansari.(PTI)
Suspended Congress MLAs (L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal and Irfan Ansari.(PTI)
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story

Rains expected to pick up over Peninsular India till August 5

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 08:52 AM IST
The monsoon trough is likely to be north of its normal position or along the foothills of the Himalayas during the next two days and is likely to shift southwards thereafter
(PTI (representative))
(PTI (representative))
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha likely to discuss inflation today

india news
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session day 11 LIVE updates: In the first two weeks, no meaningful discussion took place in either House as opposition continued to protest against the government over various issues.
Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In Jharkhand MLAs case, Trinamool questions ED 'silence' after 49 lakh seized

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 08:12 AM IST
  • On Saturday, the West Bengal Police intercepted an SUV in Howrah in which three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand were travelling with nearly half a crore of rupees in it.
West Bengal police arrested three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday. (PTI)
West Bengal police arrested three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

India's ‘Yuva Shakti’ creating history: PM Modi on gold medals at CWG 2022

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 07:41 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022: At 19, Jeremy Lalrinnunga set a new CWG record in the men's 67kg final. India has got three gold medals so far.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (left), 19, and Achinta Sheuli (right), 20, at Commonwealth Games, 2022, in Birmingham.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (left), 19, and Achinta Sheuli (right), 20, at Commonwealth Games, 2022, in Birmingham.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Price rise discussion expected in Parliament after stormy session last week

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 07:04 AM IST
The monsoon session has been witnessing protests by opposition ever since it started. 
Monsoon session: Last week, several MPs were suspended amid protests.&nbsp;(HT file)
Monsoon session: Last week, several MPs were suspended amid protests. (HT file)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story

‘Even top Congress persons keep in touch’: Assam CM on horse-trading allegations

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 06:36 AM IST
  • Congress alleged that the party MLAs caught with huge amount of cash in West Bengal were part of BJP's attempt to destabilize the coalition government in Jharkhand.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to reporters on Sunday. (ANI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talks to reporters on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Breaking: 16,464 new Covid cases, 39 deaths last 24 hours in India

india news
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 10:24 AM IST
  • Breaking news live updates August 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Sena's Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after day-long raid| Top 10

india news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Sanjay Raut was arrested late on Sunday night hours after he was detained in the land scam case. 
Sanjay Raut being taken from His House at Bhandup Mumbai to the ED office in Mumbai (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Sanjay Raut being taken from His House at Bhandup Mumbai to the ED office in Mumbai (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Manish K Pathak | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out