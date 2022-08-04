Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress-led Oppn likely to raise issue of sealing of Herald House
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress-led Oppn likely to raise issue of sealing of Herald House

Monsoon session day 14 LIVE: Wednesday's sealing of the Herald House by the ED in the National Herald case, in which the agency has questioned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, could be raised by the Congress and other opposition parties today.
Parliament complex in New Delhi. (PTI)
Parliament complex in New Delhi. (PTI)
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 10:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Monsoon session day 14 LIVE: Today is the fourteenth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, which commenced on July 18 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12. While the session has, thus far, seen protests by the opposition over a host of issues, today's proceedings are likely to be dominated by the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) sealing of the Herald House a day ago, in connection with the National Herald case, in which the agency has questioned both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 04, 2022 10:10 AM IST

    Shiv Sena seeks discussion in RS on ‘misuse’ of central agencies

    Priyanka Chaturvedi gives short duration notice on the issue of ‘the broad and undefined scope of discretion of central investigation agencies such as ED, CBI, I-T etc. being misused to encroach upon civil liberties of political opponents.’

  • Aug 04, 2022 09:39 AM IST

    Cong MP gives notice in LS over Herald House sealing

    K Suresh moves adjournment motion notice regarding the sealing of Young Indian Office by ED yesterday.

  • Aug 04, 2022 09:04 AM IST

    Notices in Lok Sabha

    Congress' Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice to discuss India-China border issue.

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to discuss unemployment.

  • Aug 04, 2022 08:48 AM IST

    Oppn likely to raise issue of Herald House sealing by ED

    The Congress-led opposition is expected to raise the issue of sealing of Herald House by the ED, in what the party says is BJP-led Centre's 'political vendetta' against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
