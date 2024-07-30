Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman will respond to Union Budget discussion
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will respond to queries raised during the Budget discussion in Parliament on Tuesday, July 30. She will answer questions regarding the Union Budget 2024 as well as the Jammu and Kashmir budget. She will also be introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2024, that will enable certain payments and appropriations from Jammu and Kashmir's funds....Read More
The Parliament session will also be marked by an adjournment motion filed by Congress party whip Manickam Tagore, to discuss the delay in the national census, which has hindered the implementation of the 33 percent reservation for women.
Two other Congress MPs, KC Venugopal and Hibi Hiden, have filed an adjournment motion to discuss the Wayanad landslide, seeking immediate search and rescue measures.
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Union Minister JP Nadda addressed Rajya Sabha to assure that relief and rescue measures would be provided to those affected by the Wayanad landslide.
He said, “I would like to say this is a tragedy of not just Kerala alone, but the entire nation is concerned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Government of India is working proactively and doing everything necessary for the relief work in Kerala.”
He also said that the Prime Minister had spoken with the chief minister of Kerala and central agencies would coordinate with the state government and provide any support required for relief.
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Opposition MPs have been rapped for creating an uproar in both houses.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asked the Opposition to wait until question hour.
Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar has also reprimanded the Opposition for disturbing the proceedings
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have both begun their proceedings for the monsoon session.
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: AAP national leaders are protesting outside parliament over the death of 3 IAS students in a coaching centre basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.
They are holding placards saying, ‘the BJP is responsible for the deaths', ‘they give you trouble, we do the work’ and asked for the LT Governor VK Saxena's resignation.
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to suspend business and discuss the issue of delay in conducting Census 2021, which subsequently has affected the implementation of the 33 per cent quota for women.
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha.
The MP wishes to discuss the “build-up of Chinese military infrastructure close to the Indian territory and the LAC,” after reports of a new bridge connecting north and south Pangong lake.
Congress MP Manish Tewari also filed an adjournment motion earlier today to discuss the 'border situation and the huge trade deficit with China'.
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Hibi Hiden filed an adjournment motion to discuss relief and rescue measures for the Wayanad landslide today, ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.
IUML MP P. V. Abdul Wahab also gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the landslide that occurred in Wayanad due to torrential rains.
Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be answering questions and addressing concerns highlighted in the discussions of the Union Budget 2024.