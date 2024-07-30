Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman will respond to Union Budget discussion

July 30, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Parliament monsoon session 2024 LIVE updates: Union Minister JP Nadda addressed Rajya Sabha to assure that relief and rescue measures would be provided to those affected by the Wayanad landslide.

He said, “I would like to say this is a tragedy of not just Kerala alone, but the entire nation is concerned. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Government of India is working proactively and doing everything necessary for the relief work in Kerala.”

He also said that the Prime Minister had spoken with the chief minister of Kerala and central agencies would coordinate with the state government and provide any support required for relief.