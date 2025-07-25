Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: Another stormy day likely over Bihar SIR

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: Opposition MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday.

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament reaches its fifth day on Friday, the Lok Sabha will consider two important bills - the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. "That the Bill for providing for reservation of seats in terms of article 332 of the Constitution for the purpose of democratic representation of members of the Scheduled Tribes and to empower for readjustment of seats in the State Legislative Assembly, to the extent such readjustment is prompted by addition of certain communities to the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be given due consideration," the list of business notice released by Lok Sabha stated....Read More

Apart from legislative work, two major parliamentary panels — the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Public Accounts Committee — are to submit their reports on the government's response to their earlier suggestions.

Among these matters to be examined is India's interaction with G20 nations, a matter of increasing strategic significance.

The Parliament has seen repeated adjournments for the past four days since it started on July 21. Yesterday, proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day due to protests by the opposition.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday flagged privacy concerns about telecom cybersecurity rules and recommended that the Department of Telecom fine-tune them.

Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected around 30 adjournment notices given by Opposition party members over various issues, including discussing the "unexpected resignation of Chairman Rajya Sabha" and former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Here are the top updates: