Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: Another stormy day likely over Bihar SIR
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: The Parliament has seen repeated adjournments for the past four days since it started on July 21.
As the Monsoon Session of Parliament reaches its fifth day on Friday, the Lok Sabha will consider two important bills - the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill and the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024. "That the Bill for providing for reservation of seats in terms of article 332 of the Constitution for the purpose of democratic representation of members of the Scheduled Tribes and to empower for readjustment of seats in the State Legislative Assembly, to the extent such readjustment is prompted by addition of certain communities to the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be given due consideration," the list of business notice released by Lok Sabha stated....Read More
Apart from legislative work, two major parliamentary panels — the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Public Accounts Committee — are to submit their reports on the government's response to their earlier suggestions.
Among these matters to be examined is India's interaction with G20 nations, a matter of increasing strategic significance.
Meanwhile, a parliamentary panel report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday flagged privacy concerns about telecom cybersecurity rules and recommended that the Department of Telecom fine-tune them.
Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected around 30 adjournment notices given by Opposition party members over various issues, including discussing the "unexpected resignation of Chairman Rajya Sabha" and former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Here are the top updates:
- Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for its passage in the Lower House.
- The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will again reconvene at 11:00 AM today.
- The Parliament session will continue till August 21.
- A parliamentary panel report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday flagged privacy concerns on telecom cybersecurity rules.
- The proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the Opposition on Thursday.
- Opposition members in the Bihar Assembly on Thursday expressed concern that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls could leave many poor voters "disenfranchised" ahead of the polls.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: Priyanka Gandhi on Bihar SIR
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday arrived in the Parliament said there should be transperancy in relation to Bihar SIR.
"They should respond to the allegations. They should provide us with the voters' list, which we have been asking for. There should be transparency. It is a democracy. All political parties should have access to that information. Why is it not being provided?" Vadra said.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: Lok Sabha to discuss key bill today
On the fifth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha is set to discuss key legislations, including the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill and the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024, on Friday.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 live updates: Opposition MPs demand debate on Bihar SIR in Rajya Sabha
Several opposition parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha moved Suspension of Business notices on Thursday, urging a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
