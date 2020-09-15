Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:30 IST

Actor Jaya Bachchan, who is also a Rajya Sabha (RS) member of the Samajwadi Party (SP), on Tuesday said in Parliament that the government must stand by the entertainment industry at a time when it is being unfairly targeted because of the actions of a few people.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the RS, she said the government must offer protection to the film industry and not kill it. “Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the industry,” she said.

She added: “The entertainment industry always stepped forward to support the government and whatever good work it takes up. They support the country. If there is a natural calamity, they donate money and also offer their services. The industry brings international fame.”

She made the comments at a time when the film industry is under the spotlight over the alleged death by suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Rajput’s death followed a tug of war among the Maharashtra and Bihar governments and Central investigative agencies over the probe into the high-profile case.

Ravi Kishan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Gorakhpur and an actor, said she had expected Bachchan to support his views..

“I expected Jayaji to support what I had said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs. But those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jayaji and I had joined the industry, the situation was not like this. Now, we need to protect the industry,” said the actor-turned-politician.