Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha discusses on Delhi Ordinance Bill, 2023
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened a meeting of leaders at 1 pm on Thursday for a solution to the impasse in the House.
Derek O'Brien said the opposition members want a discussion and people want to listen to the MPs. He said Manipur needs consolation. Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government has been proactive in its actions concerning the situation in Manipur and has been ready for a debate.
The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on 11th day of the Monsoon session. However, the lower house was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday within minutes amid ruckus over the opposition's protest over Manipur violence.
The bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition leaders raising strong objections. The Aam Aadmi Party has called the Delhi services bill the "most undemocratic" piece of legislation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon session.
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 will also be introduced in Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to move the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Mansukh Mandaviya, are due to move the 'Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the 'Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 respectively in the Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for its consideration and passage to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will move the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Upper House.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 03:33 PM
‘Don’t control me': DMK MP's remark to dy Speaker
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran was addressing the Lok Sabha in opposition to the Delhi Ordinance Bill, 2023, made a remark at Deputy Speaker Rajendra Agrawal after he was attempting to maintain the House's order. He urged DMK MP to conclude as his allotted time was over. To this, he said “don't control me”.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 03:02 PM
‘Please don't try to create a gap between us’: Adhir Chowdhury tells Piyush Goyal, why?
On Delhi ordinance bill, 2023, after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury finished his address, Union minister Piyush Goyal sought opinion on the Bill from Opposition MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and other members from Delhi and Punjab. To this, Chowdhury told Goyal to not create a gap between them.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:48 PM
'What was the emergency to bring an Ordinance and not a Bill?': Adhir Chowdhury asks in response to Shah's statement
Responding to Shah's defence for Delhi ordinance bill, 2023, Adhir Chowdhury asked about the emergency to bring an ordinance and not a Bill in the Parliament with due process.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:45 PM
‘Shah praised Nehru, Congress’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says; home minister rebuts
Responding to Union home minister Amit Shah's statement on Delhi ordinance bill, 2023, where he mentioned names of Jawaharlal Nehru along with other former senior leaders, largely from Congress, Senior Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Shah ‘praised Nehru and Congress’. To which, Shah responded that the only quoted the former leaders and not praised them.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:38 PM
‘Think about Delhi, not for alliance’: Shah takes jibe at Opposition over coalition
Taking a jibe at Opposition over the recently formed INDIA bloc, Union minister Amit Shah said, “Make as many alliances as you want, Modi ji will return to power again with absolute majority”. He also urged them to ‘think about Delhi and not about the alliance’.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:31 PM
‘From Nehru ji to Ambedkar ji’: Amit Shah recalls leaders who opposed giving Delhi a full-state status
Union home minister Amit Shah, while batting for Delhi ordinance bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha, said from Jawarharlal Nehru to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, several prominent leaders had earlier opposed giving Delhi a ‘full-state’ status.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:25 PM
Amit Shah speaks on Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Talks about the status of National Capital
Union home minister Amit Shah is speaking on Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. He talks about the National Capital's jurisdiction in making law.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:17 PM
‘Time not opportune’: Opposition urge the Parliament to send Data Protection Bill, 2023, to Standing Committee
Opposition in Lok Sabha urged in the House to send the Data Protection Bill, 2023, introduced today on the table of the House, to be sent to Standing Committee.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:12 PM
Data Protection Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill on Thursday.
Earlier, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday asked how the Digital Data Protection Bill can be classified as a financial bill, and said it should be considered as a regular bill. The bill should again go to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, he said.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram later tweeted, “Just received a clarification that it’s not being brought in as Money Bill.”
The bill aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collection, storage and processing of the data of citizens as part of Right to Privacy.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 02:04 PM
‘Manipur from PM’s mouth': Cong MP on Oppn's demand for debate
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, “They (Central Govt) are ensuring that the Opposition cannot speak in the Parliament...What is the Opposition demanding? We are waiting to hear 'Manipur' from PM Modis's mouth. How can he do this?... If he has some attachment and respect towards women in the country then PM Modi should not just speak in Parliament but rather ask for cooperation from all...”
Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “The opposition is extremely keen on debate (over Manipur). We have said this clearly and repeatedly. The INDIA bloc took a united position that it (the debate in Parliament) must have the PM because there is no more serious issue in the country today than Manipur.”
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 01:55 PM
'Married for over 45 years…': Jagdeep Dhankhar to Kharge
Over the ongoing deadlock in Parliament, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday told Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that when he met the chairman on Wednesday, the latter was angry. "I am a married man for over 45 years. Believe me, sir, I am never angry. Mr Chidambaram, a very distinguished senior advocate, will know as senior advocates we have no right to show anger at least to the authority. You are an authority, sir. I am never angry, please modify," Dhankhar said in a jestful reply. Read more
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 01:51 PM
Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi meet Oppn leaders to end logjam
Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi are meeting opposition leaders in the chamber of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to end the logjam in Rajya Sabha.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 01:23 PM
Jagdeep Dhankar convenes meeting of floor leaders to find solution to Manipur debate impasse
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened meeting of leaders at 1 pm on Thursday for a solution to the impasse in the House.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 01:09 PM
Opposition to skip Dhankhar's meeting: Report
Opposition to skip meeting called by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to end logjam in the House, reports PTI
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 12:54 PM
‘Forests handed over to corporates’: Brinda Karat on Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023
"Amendments to Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 are basically meant for giving blanket exemptions. The rights of tribals and other forest dwellers have been eliminated. Forests of India are being handed over to corporates," says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 12:20 PM
Leaders meet Om Birla, request him to return to House
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP's Supriya Sule, RSP's NK Premchandran, BSP's Ritesh Pandey, BJP's Rajendra Agarwal, TMC's Saugata Roy, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and DMK's Kanimozhi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to come to the House and assured to maintain the dignity of the Chair.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:53 AM
Dhankhar criticises Opposition for staging walkout
“If they are walking out it is political optics. But they must reflect and introspect that they are walking out from their duties and don’t want to be partner in the growth of the country.” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Chair issues critical remarks against Opposition for walking out.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:50 AM
‘PM not required to be defended…’: Dhankhar to Kharge
"The PM is not required to be defended by me. I am not required to defend anyone. I am required to defend the Constitution…your rights. Such an observation from LoP is not very wholesome," says Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after LoP Mallikarjun Kharge questioned why the Chairman was defending the PM over the Opposition's demand on Manipur debate.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:44 AM
Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for meeting over Manipur
Rajya Sabha Chairman invites floor leaders for a meeting at 1 pm to find a way forward for discussion on Manipur. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "I suggest the House should be adjourned till then".
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:27 AM
‘Govt proactive’: Piyush Goyal on Manipur issue
Rajya Sabha: Responding to TMC's Derek O'Brien's point of order to discuss Manipur issue, Leader of House Piyush Goyal said government has been proactive on the matter. “We must send out a message for peace and bring back the healing touch on Manipur. Government has urged all members of the house to discuss on Manipur. We have to see as per the business listed when we can take a discussion. We stand with the people of Manipur! I want opposition members to join for a cup of tea and discuss.”
The TMC MP said to Chair, “We should raise Manipur issue in the House and discuss for at least 6-8 hours.”
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:23 AM
Lok Sabha to meet again at 2 pm
The lower house - Lok Sabha - was adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on the Manipur issue
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:22 AM
‘Our custodian’: Cong MP on Om Birla
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges the Chair to request the Speaker to resume presiding over the proceedings of Lok Sabha.
"He is our custodian," says Chowdhury.
Rajendra Agrawal, who is in the Chair, said that he will convey Chowdhury's message to the Speaker.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:20 AM
Rajendra Agarwal in the LS chair today
Rajendra Agarwal replaced Om Birla in the LS chair as the latter refused to attend the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament amid continuous disruptions in the Lok Sabha. Birla told members of the ruling and opposition parties that he will not join the proceedings until both sides behave appropriately, according to people aware of the details.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:11 AM
'No-confidence motion should be discussed first but…': Congress MP
Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "No-confidence motion should be discussed first but the Delhi Services Bill came in between. This has been done deliberately so that the Opposition gets divided. We have made our stance. We opposed the bill the day it was introduced ..."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 11:05 AM
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives in Parliament to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:53 AM
What's on the agenda today for Parliament monsoon session?
Lok Sabha:
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to move the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to move the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023
Rajya Sabha:
Union minister Pralhad Joshi to move The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 bill
Union minister Anurag Thakur to move The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:49 AM
Union minister alleges Cong leaders Chowdhury, Kharge not allowing to run house despite…
"Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge are not letting the house run despite our requests," says Union minister Pralhad Joshi.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:45 AM
‘Hopeful…’: Congress' Pramod Tiwari on opposing Delhi services bill
"They (government) have a majority in Lok Sabha, however, it's a different situation in Rajya Sabha. Therefore, we will discuss over it (Delhi services bill) and demand voting too. We are hopeful to stop the bill in Rajya Sabha," says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told PTI on Delhi services bill.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:27 AM
RJD, AAP MPS raise concerns over Delhi services bill
"Delhi services bill will take away the rights of people of Delhi. Apart from that, it seems that the ruling BJP is running away from a discussion on the Delhi services bill," said AAP MP Raghav Chadha
RJD's Manoj K Jha told PTI, "I have said this repeatedly, this is bill is not only for Delhi. They are trying to destroy the whole federal structure. No one will be spared."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:25 AM
‘Since BJP losing…’: AAP MP hits out at Centre over Delhi services bill
"Delhi Ordinance bill is against the Constitution of India. Since BJP is losing elections in Delhi for the last 25 years, they are snatching the rights of Delhi government," says AAP MP Sanjay Azad on Delhi services bill.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:24 AM
Notices to discuss Nuh violence, Telangana floods
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta gives notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of violence in Haryana's Nuh.
Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the issue of the effects of floods in Telangana and the country.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:23 AM
‘Draconian’: DMK MP on Delhi services bill
On the Delhi Services Bill, DMK MP TR Baalu told news agency ANI, "We will definitely oppose the Delhi Bill. It is very much draconian. This bill has to be opposed..."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:21 AM
Congress MP gives adjournment notice to debate China border row
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:19 AM
Manoj Jha, Raghav Chadha give notice to discuss Manipur issue
Monsoon session of Parliament | RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha give Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the situation in Manipur in the House.
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain also gives Suspension of Business notice to debate over Manipur violence.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 10:11 AM
I.N.D.I.A floor leaders to meet in Parliament today
Amid continuous disruptions of the proceedings of the Monsoon session, since it began, over the Manipur issue, the floor leaders of Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc on Wednesday will hold a meeting in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.
The floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will meet at 10 am in the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.