Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha discusses on Delhi Ordinance Bill, 2023

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened a meeting of leaders at 1 pm on Thursday for a solution to the impasse in the House.

Lok Sabha proceedings during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. (PTI File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Derek O'Brien said the opposition members want a discussion and people want to listen to the MPs. He said Manipur needs consolation. Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government has been proactive in its actions concerning the situation in Manipur and has been ready for a debate.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on 11th day of the Monsoon session. However, the lower house was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday within minutes amid ruckus over the opposition's protest over Manipur violence.

The bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition leaders raising strong objections. The Aam Aadmi Party has called the Delhi services bill the "most undemocratic" piece of legislation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with top ministers to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon session.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 will also be introduced in Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to move the 'Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha today.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Mansukh Mandaviya, are due to move the 'Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the 'Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 respectively in the Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for its consideration and passage to amend the Advocates Act, 1961.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will move the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Upper House.