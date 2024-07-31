Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Congress mulls filing privilege motion against Anurag Thakur over caste remark
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: During the Lok Sabha session on July 30, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur got into a heated exchange with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, taking a jibe at Gandhi's caste. The remarks led to an uproar from the opposition and a renewed call to consider the caste census bill....Read More
Prime Miniter Narendra Modi shared the video of Anurag Thakur's speech, calling it a “must hear”. Congress MPs have said that sharing the video is a breach of parliamentary privilege by the PM.
Nirmala Sitharaman, union finance minister, also asked Gandhi why he was criticising the budget committee for a lack of SC and ST officials when the Rajiv Gandhi foundation did not have any SC board members.
Sitharaman also introduced a bill authorising payment and appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2024-25, which was approved by the Lok Sabha.
Responding to queries about the Union Budget 2024, Sitharaman criticised the opposition for trying to create a narrative of favoritism towards certain states.
“I could challenge Congress party for all the budget speeches that they have delivered, have they named all the states… this is an outrageous allegation,” she said.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 11 am on July 31, after the two houses held discussions on Union Budget 2024, relief for the Wayanad landslides, and the issue of infrastructure in Delhi after the death of 3 IAS aspirants.
The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
Congress considers privilege motion against Anurag Thakur over caste remark
The Congress is considering filing a privilege motion against former Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his comments asking about Rahul Gandhi's caste in Lok Sabha on July 30.
Lok Sabha resumes, Congress considers privilege motion over Anurag Thakur caste comment
The Lok Sabha session has resumed with question hour continuing. The The Congress is considering filing a privilege motion over Anurag Thakur's remarks on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste.
Mallikarjun Kharge calls out Ghanshyam Tiwari for remarks on 'parivarvaad'
Mallikarjun Kharge brought up comments by Rajya Sabha member Ghanshyam Tiwari, who called him a 'parivarvaadi' (dynastic politician).
Raising the issue to Speaker Dhankhar, Kharge took offense with the accusation and asked that such statements not be made
Congress MP Manickam Tagore to raise census, women's quota in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment motion notice to raise census, women's quota in Lok Sabha
Speaker Om Birla adjourns Lok Sabha till 12 pm
Union minister Kiren Rijiju criticises Congress for talking only about caste
Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Congress party, "talks about caste, caste, caste - every day and night, but not about how they have weakened this country."

The minister asked Speaker Om Birla to intervene due to the disruption caused to house proceedings.
The minister asked Speaker Om Birla to intervene due to the disruption caused to house proceedings.
Opposition chants 'have shame' during question hour, asks for apology
The Opposition in Lok Sabha during question hour has been chanting 'have shame' among other slogans, asking for an apology for remarks made about caste by former union minister Anurag Thakur.
Speaker Om Birla raps Opposition for disrupting their own leaders from asking questions
Lok Sabha Speaker criticised the Opposition for sloganeering and disrupting proceedings even when a Congress MP from Gadchiroli was asking a question to union minister of communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"This is not the right way. You cannot stop someone from your own side from speaking. They have the independence to raise any issues," he said
“This is not the right way. You cannot stop someone from your own side from speaking. They have the independence to raise any issues,” he said
Proceedings in both houses begin, Opposition creates ruckus
The sessions of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have begun but have been marked by an uproar from the Opposition.

During a speech by minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Opposition started sloganeering loudly during question hour.
During a speech by minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Opposition started sloganeering loudly during question hour.
Union minister Amit Shah will move a motion to the committee on official languages
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Union home minister Amit Shah will move a motion to the Committee on Official Language on elections in the Rajya Sabha.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will present the Second Report of the Business Advisory Committee.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss Indo-China relations
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, in order to discuss the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China.
Congress MP Gogoi moves adjournment motion notice on Assam floods in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Gaurav Gooi filed an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to raise the flood management issue in Assam.