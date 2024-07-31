Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Former union minister Anurag Thakur's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's caste stoked a verbal fight between BJP leaders and the Opposition in Lok Sabha. (PTI Photo)

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: During the Lok Sabha session on July 30, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur got into a heated exchange with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, taking a jibe at Gandhi's caste. The remarks led to an uproar from the opposition and a renewed call to consider the caste census bill....Read More

Prime Miniter Narendra Modi shared the video of Anurag Thakur's speech, calling it a “must hear”. Congress MPs have said that sharing the video is a breach of parliamentary privilege by the PM.

Nirmala Sitharaman, union finance minister, also asked Gandhi why he was criticising the budget committee for a lack of SC and ST officials when the Rajiv Gandhi foundation did not have any SC board members.

Sitharaman also introduced a bill authorising payment and appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2024-25, which was approved by the Lok Sabha.

Responding to queries about the Union Budget 2024, Sitharaman criticised the opposition for trying to create a narrative of favoritism towards certain states.

“I could challenge Congress party for all the budget speeches that they have delivered, have they named all the states… this is an outrageous allegation,” she said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until 11 am on July 31, after the two houses held discussions on Union Budget 2024, relief for the Wayanad landslides, and the issue of infrastructure in Delhi after the death of 3 IAS aspirants.

The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.