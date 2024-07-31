Lok Sabha adjourned as Oppn continues protest over Anurag Thakur’s remark

Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12pm on Wednesday after Opposition members created a ruckus in the House demanding caste census and protesting former Union minister Anurag Thakur’s controversial remark the previous day. The Opposition members continued their protest on Wednesday, trooping into the Well of the House. (PTI)

Thakur on Tuesday had attacked the Opposition saying that people whose caste is unknown were talking about the caste census. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who on Monday promised a caste census if INDIA group comes to power, reacted saying “whoever talks and fights for SCs, STs, OBCs will face such abuses. I gladly accept such abuse.” As Congress leaders demanded his apology, Thakur clarified that he did not name anybody. Gandhi said, “Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him.”

The Opposition members continued their protest on Wednesday, trooping into the Well of the House, raising slogans and holding placards. Responding to them during the question hour, Union minister for parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “The Opposition and Rahul Gandhi rally about caste the whole day, but when we ask about their caste, they create issues.”

Rijiju further alleged that the Congress is “weakening the morale” of the country by speaking against the army and “tarnishing” the democracy of India, and he urged the Opposition to adhere to parliamentary rules.

Speaker Om Birla condemned the opposition’s actions and advised them not to display placards. He also warned Gandhi, stating, “This is not right. You cannot stop someone from your own side... they have the freedom to raise issues.”