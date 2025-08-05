Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: PM Modi, top NDA leaders attend key meeting in Delhi
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: PM Modi will address the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting today, being held after a long gap. The meeting comes ahead of the August 7 start of nominations for the vice president election, where the NDA's majority ensures a likely win.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party meeting today at the Parliament Library Building. This key meeting comes amid an ongoing deadlock in Parliament, with opposition parties demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and calling for its withdrawal. Members of the NDA from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to attend....Read More
Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc will also convene at 10 am in the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, located in the same Parliament Library Building.
Following their meeting, INDIA bloc MPs will stage a protest at 10:30 am near Makar Dwar in Parliament, opposing the SIR in Bihar. The demonstration will take place under the slogan: "Our vote, our right, our fight."
Agenda for today
• According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat's List of Business, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. He will also introduce the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025.
• The bill seeks to promote the development of sports, ensure welfare measures for athletes, and enforce ethical practices aligned with international standards such as the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, and best practices from around the world. It also proposes a structured mechanism for resolving sports-related disputes fairly and efficiently.
• Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to move amendments to the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for further consideration.
• Congress MP Amar Singh and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will present reports of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), detailing government action on earlier recommendations. These include reports on the misappropriation of funds in the Department of Posts, operationalisation of Sagar Prahari Bal, the Indo-Nepal Border Road Project, and management issues in the Delhi Police.
• The electoral college for the upcoming vice president election comprises 782 MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If the opposition fields a candidate, the election is expected to be held on September 9.
• Sources indicated that Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, along with BJP general secretaries, is coordinating with allies regarding the vice presidential poll.
• Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to the opposition, saying the bills were important and should be allowed for discussion.
• BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, presiding over the session, also urged members to allow proceedings to continue, noting that no bill had been passed since the monsoon session began.
• Rijiju later criticised the opposition for continuing disruptions into the third week of the session.
• Both Houses have faced multiple adjournments over the opposition’s demand to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in poll-bound Bihar.
• Rijiju reiterated the government’s position last week, saying, “I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a Constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time...”
Parliament Monsoon Session live: At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, MPs unanimously passed a resolution celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the alliance members for the success of Operation Sindoor. The meeting also included a tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with condolences extended to their families. Additionally, newly elected MPs were introduced to the Prime Minister.
Parliament Monsoon Session live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and all NDA MPs are attending the crucial NDA parliamentary party meeting in Delhi.
Parliament Monsoon Session live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government’s military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.
He is also expected to address the gathering on several current issues, including the opposition’s allegations of bias against the Election Commission.
Parliament Monsoon Session live: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Giriraj Singh, and several other senior leaders have arrived for the NDA parliamentary party meeting. The high-level gathering is being held amid Bihar SIR logjam in parliament monsoon session.
Parliament Monsoon Session live: PM Modi is likely to address several key contemporary matters, as the opposition continues to escalate pressure over the Election Commission’s alleged bias towards the government, as well as concerns surrounding the Pahalgam terror strike and Operation Sindoor.
Parliament Monsoon Session live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, marking a rare gathering of the ruling alliance's MPs after a significant gap.
The meeting takes place amid an ongoing Parliament session that has largely been stalled, barring a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The disruption has been driven by continuous protests from a united opposition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, undertaken by the Election Commission.
PM Modi is expected to touch upon several pressing issues, as the opposition has intensified its criticism of the poll body’s alleged bias in favour of the government, alongside concerns raised over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.