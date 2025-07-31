Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Both houses adjourned amid protest from Oppn MPs

Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: The opposition parties have submitted a Suspension of Business Notice, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The Parliament started on a stormy note on Thursday as opposition leaders protested in Lok Sabha over several demands. The opposition MPs created a ruckus, leading to the adjournment of both the houses till 2 pm. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar.

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the eighth consecutive day against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar and demanded its rollback. The Rajya Sabha on Thursday declined the notices regarding the urgent hearing on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Ahead of the day's proceedings in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.