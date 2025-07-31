Edit Profile
    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Both houses adjourned amid protest from Oppn MPs

    By Majid Alam
    Published on: July 31, 2025 11:19 AM IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm, while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid a ruckus by the opposition MPs.

    Key Events
    Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: The opposition parties have submitted a Suspension of Business Notice, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The Parliament started on a stormy note on Thursday as opposition leaders protested in Lok Sabha over several demands. The opposition MPs created a ruckus, leading to the adjournment of both the houses till 2 pm. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar....Read More

    Several MPs of the INDIA bloc, including Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the eighth consecutive day against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar and demanded its rollback. The Rajya Sabha on Thursday declined the notices regarding the urgent hearing on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

    Ahead of the day's proceedings in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 31, 2025 11:18 AM IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm amid a ruckus in the house.

    July 31, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Sonia, Priyanka, Akhilesh, other oppn leaders protest against SIR

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties, including Sonia Gandhi, protested in the Parliament House complex for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday against the voter roll revision in Bihar and demanded its rollback. Several leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

    July 31, 2025 11:07 AM IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Sloganeering in Lok Sabha

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The opposition MPs in Lok Sabha created a ruckus in the house over several demands, including a discussion on SIR.

    July 31, 2025 11:06 AM IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: DMK moves Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss SIR in Bihar

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar. The notice flags "concerns about the disenfranchisement of citizens and threatens universal adult franchise in the country."

    July 31, 2025 11:00 AM IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Meeting of floor leaders held to strategize ahead of Thursday's session

    Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: The floor leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc gathered for a meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi to strategize and strengthen the opposition voice.

