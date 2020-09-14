e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre

Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre

On May 30, HT had reported there were around 80 deaths on board the Shramik Special trains, which were run to ferry stranded migrant workers to their native places, between May 9 and 27

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 12:50 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Monday.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings during the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
         

There is no data available on the number of migrant workers who had lost their lives during the 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions that were enforced from March 25 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.

The response by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on a question raised in the Lok Sabha seeking information on whether the government was aware that several migrant workers had lost their lives while trying to return to their native places and if state-wise details of the toll was available.

Also Read: Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session

It also sought to know “whether the government provided any compensation or economic assistance to the victims’ families”.

The ministry stated that since no such data was maintained there was no question of giving compensation to the victims’ next of kin.

Another question was asked about the government’s failure in assessment of problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown, including in Tamil Nadu.

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said: “India, as a nation, has responded through the Central and state governments, local bodies, self-help groups (SHGs), Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), medical health professionals, sanitation workers as well as large number of genuine and bona-fide non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the nation’s fight against the unprecedented human crisis due to the outbreak of Covid –19 and country-wide lockdown, including in Tamil Nadu.”

Also Read: Parliament monsoon session: Azad, Adhir to decide Congress strategy

On May 30, HT had reported there were around 80 deaths on board the Shramik Special trains, which were run to ferry stranded migrant workers to their native places, between May 9 and 27, according to data from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The deceased were in the age group between four 85.

The data also mentioned the co-morbidities or accidents that caused the deaths in a few cases.

The ministry informed that over 1.04 crore migrants returned to their respective home states. Uttar Pradesh (UP) topped the list with 32.4 lakhs, followed by Bihar (15 lakhs) and Rajasthan (13 lakhs) in the first such centralised database record on migrants.

It added that the Indian Railways operated more than 4,611 Shramik Special trains for ferrying migrant workers and over 63.07 lakhs were shifted to various destinations in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and other states.

The trains were started from May 1 to ferry migrant labourers during the lockdown to their home states. The railway ministry had in august said many migrants have begun going back to the places where they worked. It also indicated the economic activity has begun picking up after the country started easing the lockdown restrictions from September.

“The states and union territories (UTs) have been advised to take adequate steps to streamline the migration of the workers to mitigate the hardships of migrant workers returning to the destination States/UTs,” the ministry told Parliament.

“The states/UTs have been advised to implement the advisory guidelines by quickly gearing up their labour Law enforcement machinery and ensuring statutory compliance by all the stakeholders which could provide migrant workers much needed help to mitigate the financial crisis and empower them to deal with the pandemic. The states/UTs have also been advised to maintain updated data of the migrant workers to facilitate the administration to extend benefits of the welfare schemes of the government to the migrant workers,” it added.

.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Parliament monsoon session: No data available on migrant deaths during lockdown, says Centre
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
Bhushan deposits contempt case fine, says doesn’t mean he accepts SC order
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
MPs should send message of solidarity to our soldiers: PM Modi
Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session
Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session
Delhi riots: Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy called for questioning
Delhi riots: Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy called for questioning
Health research picks up in Bihar in last decade, but still limited, says study
Health research picks up in Bihar in last decade, but still limited, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In