Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both Houses adjourned for the day after opposition creates ruckus over Manipur issue

Parliament Monsson Session Live Updates: Monday marks the beginning of the penultimate week of the monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, and is scheduled to conclude on August 11. This week, two major developments are likely to take place: the government is expected to table the Delhi services bill, while the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and separately by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), may also be taken up at some point. As the short discussion over the Manipur issue began on Monday, the Upper House was adjourned amid slogans by the Opposition MPs.(PTI)

The Narendra Modi government is facing the no-confidence motion over what the opposition says is its failure to restore peace in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since the first week of May; the BJP is in power in both the Centre and the northeastern state. The motion is, however, is set to be defeated as the government has the numbers stacked in its favour. Through the motion, the opposition, on the other hand, wants to get PM Modi to break his silence on the issue.

