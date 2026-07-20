'No need for storm': PM Modi in big message ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged lawmakers to ensure a "productive" Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying meaningful debate backed by facts, and not disruption, should guide proceedings. He also lauded India's growing space sector, praising startup Skyroot Aerospace, while taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by referring to a "56-year-old youth".

PM Modi speaking outside the Parliament ahead of the Monsoon Session.

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Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, Modi drew a parallel between the rainy season and Parliament's functioning.

"Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings. That is why we pray that the monsoon remains both proactive and productive, and that the monsoon session proves productive as well," he said.

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Calling for constructive discussions in both Houses, the prime minister said Parliament should become a platform for reasoned debate.

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{{^usCountry}} "May the spirit of that growth fuel our Parliament session. Where there is a strong argument, strong facts, there is no need for a storm (toofan). May every voice find space," Modi said. Modi praises Skyroot, takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "May the spirit of that growth fuel our Parliament session. Where there is a strong argument, strong facts, there is no need for a storm (toofan). May every voice find space," Modi said. Modi praises Skyroot, takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting India's recent achievements, Modi said the country had witnessed several milestones over the past month that had made every Indian proud.

"In just one month, the nation has achieved numerous milestones, a series of accomplishments that fill every citizen with pride. Be it on the national stage, the international arena, or now, even in space, these have truly been moments of pride for India," he said.

Referring to India's advances in the private space sector, Modi praised Skyroot Aerospace and the young team behind the startup.

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"Just before the monsoon session last year, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station. And just the other day, a young Indian startup achieved a monumental feat. Few countries in the world have witnessed such private enterprise; India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. It is a tremendous success. India's global profile is gaining universal recognition and acceptance. This is no coincidence; it is a message, a powerful message that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself," he said.

The prime minister noted that the average age of Skyroot's team was just 28 and used the remark to make a political jibe at the Leader of Opposition.

"I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, who is 56.

Government's legislative agenda

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The Monsoon Session, which begins on Monday and will continue till August 13, is expected to witness the government pushing a series of significant bills spanning taxation, higher education, judicial reforms and MSME development.

Among the priority legislations is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend provisions governing foreign funding regulations.

The government is also expected to take up the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, aimed at overhauling the higher education framework. The Bill had earlier been introduced in the Lok Sabha and referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination.

Another key proposal is the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace an ordinance extending tax exemptions for foreign investors earning income from specified government securities. The move is intended to support capital inflows and strengthen India's sovereign debt market.

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The legislative agenda also includes the Supreme Court Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing an increase in the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India, to help address the growing pendency of cases.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is also slated for introduction. It aims to improve the ease of doing business for MSMEs by strengthening mechanisms for addressing delayed payments, enhancing the functioning of facilitation councils and providing states with greater flexibility in dispute resolution.

In addition, the Centre plans to introduce amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act to tighten norms relating to delayed registrations, along with changes to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

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The Monsoon Session is expected to be politically charged, with the government seeking to secure the passage of several key reforms while the Opposition is expected to raise several contentious national issues.