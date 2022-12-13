Home / India News / Parliament Highlights: Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge to meet oppn party leaders tomorrow

Parliament Highlights: Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge to meet oppn party leaders tomorrow

india news
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 05:54 PM IST

Parliament Highlights: The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in this session.

The Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo)
The Parliament complex in New Delhi (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

After the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament on Tuesday on the India-China LAC clash in Arunachal. 

Ahead of the start of the session, the Defence Minister held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and other top officials to discuss the security situation.

Several opposition leaders - including those from the AAP, the Congress, and the RJD - moved adjournment notices in both the houses to discuss the matter. The clash took place along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in this session.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 13, 2022 05:54 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge to meet opposition leaders tomorrow

    On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting of Floor leaders of all opposition parties to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter session.

  • Dec 13, 2022 05:16 PM IST

    38 crore functional Jan Dhan accounts in country, says govt

    More than 47.57 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the country as on 30 November 2022. There are around 38 crore functional accounts while only 10.79 lakh accounts are duplicates: Bhagwat Karad in Rajya Sabha

  • Dec 13, 2022 04:39 PM IST

    1.03 lakh crore recovered by banks in last 5 financial years

    “Public Sector Banks have recovered more than Rs. 1.03 lakh crore in written-off loans during the last five financial years,” says MoS (Finance) Bhagwat Karad.

  • Dec 13, 2022 04:11 PM IST

    Delhi airport crowding: DIAL CEO, others summoned

    Parliamentary panel on Transport, Tourism and Culture summons CEO of Delhi international airport, along with others, over issue of crowding at the airport. Those summoned asked to appear on Thursday.

  • Dec 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST

    No increase in custodial deaths in Kerala in 2018-19: Centre to Lok Sabha

    Quoting the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) data, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that there has been no increase in custodial deaths in Kerala between 2018-19. 

  • Dec 13, 2022 03:14 PM IST

    Unfortunate that we failed to maintain good relations with China: Ex J&K CM Omar Abdullah

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah reacted on the LAC face-off issue between Indian and Chinese forces. He said it is unfortunate that India failed to maitain good relations with the neighbouring countries, including China.

    “It is unfortunate that we are not able to maintain good relations with our neighbours. Everyone knows about our relations with Pakistan but even with China we are not able to establish (good relations)," he said.

  • Dec 13, 2022 02:47 PM IST

    PM is scared of taking China's name: AIMIM chief Owaisi

    AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the prime minister is failing to show political leadership. The clash happened on December 9, and they are making a statement today.

    "PM is failing in showing political leadership. Clash happened on Dec 9 & you are making a statement today. Had the media not reported, you wouldn't have spoken. Take all parties to the site of the clash. PM is scared of taking China's name, his govt scared of speaking about China," said the AIMIM chief.

  • Dec 13, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    Some people keep questioning our Army: Uttarakhand CM

    Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on LAC face-off, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said some people put politics first. 

    “Some people keep questioning our Army & their capabilities, for them, politics comes before nation so I don’t want to comment on them,” he said.

  • Dec 13, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    The Rajya Sabha session has been adjourned till 2 pm today.

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:48 PM IST

    Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after Rajnath Singh's address

    Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after the chair announced there will be no discussion after Defence Minister’s statement on India- China face off.

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:33 PM IST

    Rajnath Singh addresses in Rajya Sabha

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh is making a statement in Rajya Sabha over the India-China LAC clash.

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    Opposition leaders stage walkout in Lok Sabha after Rajnath Singh's statement

    Opposition leaders staged a walkout soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his statement on the Tawang faceoff incident, in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:15 PM IST

    Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha

    Ruckus continues in the upper house of Parliament as opposition raises slogans, demands India-China LAC clash discussion - ahead of Rajnath Singh's statement. 

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:08 PM IST

    "Unite to send message of support for armed forces”: Lok Sabha speaker

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tells protesting MPs that they should “unite to send message of support for armed forces” after defence minister Rajanth Singh's statement in the lower house.

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    “No death, no major injuries”: Rajanth Singh

    "No death, no major injuries. Our army prepared to tackle such incidents," says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on LAC clashes.

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    Rajnath Singh lauds Indian military commanders' timely intervention over LAC clash

    Due to the Indian military commanders' timely intervention, PLA soldiers went back to their positions, says Rajanth Singh.

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Rajnath Singh begins address in Lok Sabha 

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh is making a statement in Lok Sabha over the India-China LAC clash. 

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:45 AM IST

    Amit Shah condemns ruckus in Parliament

    Union home minister Amit Shah condemned the ruckus in Parliament on Tuesday. “Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act. Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly said that the Defence Minister will make a statement on this (Tawang faceoff) in the Parliament,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

    He added that the “opposition raised the issue of India-China face off to avoid question being raised in Lok Sabha on FCRA violation by the Rajiv Gandhi foundation.” 

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    Rajnath Singh to address in RS at 12:30 pm

    Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 instead of 2 pm. 

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:28 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned 

    The Rajya Sabha session has been adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over the India-China LAC clash. 

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    Piyush Goyal requests RS chairman to allow Rajnath to make statement at 12.30 pm

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to allow Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement in the house at 12:30 pm instead of 2 pm.

    "Looking at the gravity of the situation and the request made by the Opposition, I urge the Chair to allow the Defence Minister to make a statement at 12.30 pm instead of 2 pm," he said.

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:19 AM IST

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Ruckus rocks Rajya Sabha house over the India-China LAC clashes in Arunchal. 

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:11 AM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm today

    Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm today amid ruckus during Question Hour over LAC clash.

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:04 AM IST

    Parliament session begins 

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman pay tribute to fallen soldiers of Parliament attack.

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:58 AM IST

    V-P Dhankar, PM Modi pay tribute to fallen jawans at Parliament

    Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders pay tribute to the fallen jawans, at the Parliament, on the 21 years of the Parliament Attack.

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:49 AM IST

    21 years of Parliament attack: Tributes being paid to fallen jawans

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:28 AM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to give a statement on Indo-China face-off today

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement today at 12 pm in Lok Sabha and 2 pm in Rajya Sabha.

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:22 AM IST

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives notice for short discussion on Indo-China clash

    Shiv Sena MP from the Uddhav Thackeray faction Priyanka Chaturvedi has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 176 for short duration discussion on the present border situation along the India-China border.

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    TMC gives notice, asks Centre to release statement on LAC issue

    Trinamool Congress on Tuesday submits notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, asking government to present statement today in Parliament on the India-China LAC issue.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:57 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha MPs from Congress give suspension notice to discuss LAC clash

    Congress MPs Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Jebi Mather and Rajani A Patil give Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December, reports ANI.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:48 AM IST

    Modi government should be honest: Kharge on LAC clash

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Narendra Modi-led central government should be “honest” with issues related to national security. 

    “Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of National Security and would not like to politicize it. But Modi govt should be honest,” he tweeted.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:44 AM IST

    Congress MP Surjewala gives suspension notice, urges PM to comment on Indo-China clash

    Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December; urges the PM & Defence Minister to make a statement & have a discussion in the House, ANI reports.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:39 AM IST

    RJD MP gives Suspension of Business Notice to discuss Indo-China clash

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:35 AM IST

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss India-China face-off

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th Decembers.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:11 AM IST

    Congress MPs gives notice to discuss India-China face-off

    Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain gives notice of short duration discussion under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh. Party's MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the matter in the House, ANI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament session winter session parliament + 1 more

India, US call on countries to take immediate action against terrorism

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:12 AM IST

The MEA issued a statement following the 19th meeting of the India-US Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and the fifth session of the India-US Designations Dialogue which took place on December 12 and 13 in Delhi.

Representational image(Reuters)
Representational image(Reuters)

India, US condemn ‘use of terrorist proxies, cross-border terrorism’

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:29 AM IST

India and the US on Tuesday condemned the use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terror and called for the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai and 2016 Pathankot attacks to be “brought to justice”.

The two countries described terrorism as a serious threat to international peace and security and reaffirmed their strategic partnership for advancing security and prosperity for the two countries.(Reuters)
The two countries described terrorism as a serious threat to international peace and security and reaffirmed their strategic partnership for advancing security and prosperity for the two countries.(Reuters)

Stan Swamy’s PC hacked, documents planted in Bhima Koregaon case: New analysis

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:13 AM IST

Stan Swamy is now the third Bhima Koregaon suspect whose devices appear to have been compromised, according to experts. The others, of among 16 suspects, are Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling.

Swamy died in custody last year at the age of 84. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Swamy died in custody last year at the age of 84. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jagan cabinet hikes old-age, widow pensions to 2,750

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:48 AM IST

The additional burden on the state government due to hike in pension would be ₹130.44 crore per month, taking the overall expenditure to ₹1,720 crore. With new pensioners joining the list, the expenditure would go up to ₹1,786 crore, the minister said.

Andhra information minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, the pension amount was hiked twice. (PTI)
Andhra information minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, the pension amount was hiked twice. (PTI)

Karnataka sounds alert after first case of Zika

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:23 AM IST

Karnataka has reported its first case of Zika virus after a five-year-old girl was found infected, health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday, adding the government has issued an alert in the state.

Representational image
Representational image

KCR performs vedic ritual in Delhi, to launch party HQ today

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:52 AM IST

The chief minister is expected to stay put in the national capital for a week, discussing the BRS strategy with representatives of farmers’ associations, Dalit and OBC outfits from various states.

The chief minister, who left for Delhi with his wife Shobha and senior BRS leaders, performed the ritual at the makeshift “yagashala” (pandal) on the premises of the party headquarters at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, which is still under construction. (HT Photo)
The chief minister, who left for Delhi with his wife Shobha and senior BRS leaders, performed the ritual at the makeshift “yagashala” (pandal) on the premises of the party headquarters at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, which is still under construction. (HT Photo)

40% sanctioned posts in hospitals vacant, Rajya Sabha told

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:53 AM IST

At least 40% of the sanctioned posts in Central government-run hospitals across the country are lying vacant, according to data shared by the Union health ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_13_2022_000048B) (PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_13_2022_000048B) (PTI)

EPS slams Stalin for making son minister

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:55 AM IST

Quashing EPS’s remarks, higher education minister K Ponmudi said: “He is being made a minister one-and-a-half years too late, according to me. He worked so hard for the (assembly) elections last year which has an appeal among youngsters. He should have been made a minister in the beginning”.

Leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi Palaniswami said that Udhayanidhi Stalin being sworn in as a minister will make him the head of corruption in the DMK regime. (PTI)
Leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi Palaniswami said that Udhayanidhi Stalin being sworn in as a minister will make him the head of corruption in the DMK regime. (PTI)

Kota suicides: Students were depressed, did not attend classes for days, say police

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Two of the three students preparing for competitive exams at a private coaching institute in Rajasthan’s Kota, who allegedly died by suicide, were under stress and were not attending classes for sometime, police said.

On Monday, the three students – two from Bihar and one from Madhya Pradesh – were found dead in two different places in Kota.
On Monday, the three students – two from Bihar and one from Madhya Pradesh – were found dead in two different places in Kota.

Congress leader Raja Pateriya arrested over PM Modi remark, sent to 14-day custody

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateriya on Tuesday was arrested for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

Congress leader Raja Pateriya, who is the state Congress vice-president, stoked controversy on Monday after a video of him asking people to “kill” Modi to “save” the Constitution went viral.
Congress leader Raja Pateriya, who is the state Congress vice-president, stoked controversy on Monday after a video of him asking people to “kill” Modi to “save” the Constitution went viral.

Vismaya dowry case: Kerala HC rejects plea to suspend sentence

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:28 AM IST

An employee of the state motor vehicles department, Kumar was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹12.50 lakh by the additional district court in Kollam (south Kerala) in May this year. Later he was terminated from the service by the government

Rejecting the convict’s plea, a Kerala high court division bench of Justices Alexandar Thomas and Sophy Thomas observed that sentence cannot be suspended at his juncture. (HT Archives)
Rejecting the convict’s plea, a Kerala high court division bench of Justices Alexandar Thomas and Sophy Thomas observed that sentence cannot be suspended at his juncture. (HT Archives)

China aims to boost influence, deny space to India

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:40 AM IST

China’s actions in the eastern sector of the LAC are aimed at exercising influence in areas that were not even patrolled by Chinese troops in the past while denying space to India on high ridge lines, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)
File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)

6,491 cr spent on advertisements in media in eight years: I&B ministry

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:59 AM IST

While the government spent ₹3,260.79 crore on advertising in electronic media, it spent ₹3,230.77 crore in print media over the eight-year period.

New Delhi, Dec 08 (ANI): Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur attends the Winter Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) (ANI)
New Delhi, Dec 08 (ANI): Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur attends the Winter Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) (ANI)

Tawang sector vulnerable to frequent conflicts with Chinese PLA

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:20 AM IST

The Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, where Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed last week, is prone to face-offs, with the Chinese PLA making efforts almost every year to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC.

File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)
File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)

Supreme Court judge recuses from Bilkis plea on convicts

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 04:58 AM IST

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi told Bano’s lawyer that one of them – justice Trivedi – could not hear the matter. Justice Trivedi was earlier a judge of the Gujarat high court.

SC judge recuses from Bilkis plea on convicts
SC judge recuses from Bilkis plea on convicts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out