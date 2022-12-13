Parliament Highlights: Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge to meet oppn party leaders tomorrow

After the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament on Tuesday on the India-China LAC clash in Arunachal.

Ahead of the start of the session, the Defence Minister held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and other top officials to discuss the security situation.

Several opposition leaders - including those from the AAP, the Congress, and the RJD - moved adjournment notices in both the houses to discuss the matter. The clash took place along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29 with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in this session.