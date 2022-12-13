Parliament Highlights: Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge to meet oppn party leaders tomorrow
Parliament Highlights: The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in this session.
After the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament on Tuesday on the India-China LAC clash in Arunachal.
Ahead of the start of the session, the Defence Minister held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and other top officials to discuss the security situation.
Several opposition leaders - including those from the AAP, the Congress, and the RJD - moved adjournment notices in both the houses to discuss the matter. The clash took place along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.
Dec 13, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge to meet opposition leaders tomorrow
On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting of Floor leaders of all opposition parties to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter session.
Dec 13, 2022 05:16 PM IST
38 crore functional Jan Dhan accounts in country, says govt
More than 47.57 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in the country as on 30 November 2022. There are around 38 crore functional accounts while only 10.79 lakh accounts are duplicates: Bhagwat Karad in Rajya Sabha
Dec 13, 2022 04:39 PM IST
₹1.03 lakh crore recovered by banks in last 5 financial years
“Public Sector Banks have recovered more than Rs. 1.03 lakh crore in written-off loans during the last five financial years,” says MoS (Finance) Bhagwat Karad.
Dec 13, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Delhi airport crowding: DIAL CEO, others summoned
Parliamentary panel on Transport, Tourism and Culture summons CEO of Delhi international airport, along with others, over issue of crowding at the airport. Those summoned asked to appear on Thursday.
Dec 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST
No increase in custodial deaths in Kerala in 2018-19: Centre to Lok Sabha
Quoting the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) data, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha that there has been no increase in custodial deaths in Kerala between 2018-19.
Dec 13, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Unfortunate that we failed to maintain good relations with China: Ex J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah reacted on the LAC face-off issue between Indian and Chinese forces. He said it is unfortunate that India failed to maitain good relations with the neighbouring countries, including China.
“It is unfortunate that we are not able to maintain good relations with our neighbours. Everyone knows about our relations with Pakistan but even with China we are not able to establish (good relations)," he said.
Dec 13, 2022 02:47 PM IST
PM is scared of taking China's name: AIMIM chief Owaisi
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said the prime minister is failing to show political leadership. The clash happened on December 9, and they are making a statement today.
"PM is failing in showing political leadership. Clash happened on Dec 9 & you are making a statement today. Had the media not reported, you wouldn't have spoken. Take all parties to the site of the clash. PM is scared of taking China's name, his govt scared of speaking about China," said the AIMIM chief.
Dec 13, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Some people keep questioning our Army: Uttarakhand CM
Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on LAC face-off, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said some people put politics first.
“Some people keep questioning our Army & their capabilities, for them, politics comes before nation so I don’t want to comment on them,” he said.
Dec 13, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Rajya Sabha session has been adjourned till 2 pm today.
Dec 13, 2022 12:48 PM IST
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after Rajnath Singh's address
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after the chair announced there will be no discussion after Defence Minister’s statement on India- China face off.
Dec 13, 2022 12:33 PM IST
Rajnath Singh addresses in Rajya Sabha
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is making a statement in Rajya Sabha over the India-China LAC clash.
Dec 13, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Opposition leaders stage walkout in Lok Sabha after Rajnath Singh's statement
Opposition leaders staged a walkout soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his statement on the Tawang faceoff incident, in Lok Sabha.
Dec 13, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha
Ruckus continues in the upper house of Parliament as opposition raises slogans, demands India-China LAC clash discussion - ahead of Rajnath Singh's statement.
Dec 13, 2022 12:08 PM IST
"Unite to send message of support for armed forces”: Lok Sabha speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tells protesting MPs that they should “unite to send message of support for armed forces” after defence minister Rajanth Singh's statement in the lower house.
Dec 13, 2022 12:05 PM IST
“No death, no major injuries”: Rajanth Singh
"No death, no major injuries. Our army prepared to tackle such incidents," says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on LAC clashes.
Dec 13, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Rajnath Singh lauds Indian military commanders' timely intervention over LAC clash
Due to the Indian military commanders' timely intervention, PLA soldiers went back to their positions, says Rajanth Singh.
Dec 13, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Rajnath Singh begins address in Lok Sabha
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is making a statement in Lok Sabha over the India-China LAC clash.
Dec 13, 2022 11:45 AM IST
Amit Shah condemns ruckus in Parliament
Union home minister Amit Shah condemned the ruckus in Parliament on Tuesday. “Today in Lok Sabha Opposition did not allow Question Hour to run. I condemn this act. Parliamentary Affairs Minister clearly said that the Defence Minister will make a statement on this (Tawang faceoff) in the Parliament,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
He added that the “opposition raised the issue of India-China face off to avoid question being raised in Lok Sabha on FCRA violation by the Rajiv Gandhi foundation.”
Dec 13, 2022 11:31 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to address in RS at 12:30 pm
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 instead of 2 pm.
Dec 13, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned
The Rajya Sabha session has been adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over the India-China LAC clash.
Dec 13, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Piyush Goyal requests RS chairman to allow Rajnath to make statement at 12.30 pm
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to allow Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement in the house at 12:30 pm instead of 2 pm.
"Looking at the gravity of the situation and the request made by the Opposition, I urge the Chair to allow the Defence Minister to make a statement at 12.30 pm instead of 2 pm," he said.
Dec 13, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Ruckus rocks Rajya Sabha house over the India-China LAC clashes in Arunchal.
Dec 13, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm today
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm today amid ruckus during Question Hour over LAC clash.
Dec 13, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Parliament session begins
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman pay tribute to fallen soldiers of Parliament attack.
Dec 13, 2022 10:58 AM IST
V-P Dhankar, PM Modi pay tribute to fallen jawans at Parliament
Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders pay tribute to the fallen jawans, at the Parliament, on the 21 years of the Parliament Attack.
Dec 13, 2022 10:49 AM IST
21 years of Parliament attack: Tributes being paid to fallen jawans
Dec 13, 2022 10:40 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament
Dec 13, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to give a statement on Indo-China face-off today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement today at 12 pm in Lok Sabha and 2 pm in Rajya Sabha.
Dec 13, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives notice for short discussion on Indo-China clash
Shiv Sena MP from the Uddhav Thackeray faction Priyanka Chaturvedi has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 176 for short duration discussion on the present border situation along the India-China border.
Dec 13, 2022 10:14 AM IST
TMC gives notice, asks Centre to release statement on LAC issue
Trinamool Congress on Tuesday submits notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, asking government to present statement today in Parliament on the India-China LAC issue.
Dec 13, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MPs from Congress give suspension notice to discuss LAC clash
Congress MPs Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Jebi Mather and Rajani A Patil give Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December, reports ANI.
Dec 13, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Modi government should be honest: Kharge on LAC clash
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Narendra Modi-led central government should be “honest” with issues related to national security.
“Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of National Security and would not like to politicize it. But Modi govt should be honest,” he tweeted.
Dec 13, 2022 09:44 AM IST
Congress MP Surjewala gives suspension notice, urges PM to comment on Indo-China clash
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December; urges the PM & Defence Minister to make a statement & have a discussion in the House, ANI reports.
Dec 13, 2022 09:39 AM IST
RJD MP gives Suspension of Business Notice to discuss Indo-China clash
RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th December.
Dec 13, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss India-China face-off
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on 9th Decembers.
Dec 13, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Congress MPs gives notice to discuss India-China face-off
Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain gives notice of short duration discussion under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh. Party's MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the matter in the House, ANI reported.