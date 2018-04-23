Parliament shut, Supreme Court crushed by Narendra Modi govt, says Rahul Gandhi

The Narendra Modi government is destroying constitutional institutions by appointing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologues to important positions, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday, vowing to remove his rival from power in the 2019 elections.

“The Modi government is crushing the Supreme Court; it has shut down Parliament,” said Gandhi at the launch of his party’s nationwide Save the Constitution campaign in Delhi.

“Modi ji has destroyed India’s reputation. Modiji is interested only in Modiji,” he said.

Gandhi’s criticism relates to the shutdown of Parliament’s budget session and four Supreme Court judges criticising the Chief Justice of India in public.