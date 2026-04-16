Parliament special session LIVE: Amit Shah's clarification after Priyanka Gandhi's offensive on women quota bill
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi said in Lok Sabha that those who are opposing the women's reservation bill today will have to “pay the price for a long long time”.
Parliament special session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the lower house of the Parliament on Wednesday to address the debate in the women reservation bill. He said that there is “no need to give the bill a political colour” and that this bill is an opportunity to add a new chapter to ‘Viksit Bharat’. ...Read More
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke in the Parliament and took a jibe at PM Modi, saying that if he “really respected women, he would not use women for political gain”.
"In 2018, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi, stating that the women's reservation should be implemented by 2019. It seems to me that while the Prime Minister may make fun of Rahul ji here, but he does consider his words seriously later, because today we are discussing the same issue. From the Prime Minister's speech today, it appeared as though the BJP has been the sole champion, proposer, and biggest supporter of women's reservation. His entire speech reflected that, even though he said they do not seek credit for it. Any woman can tell you that women quickly recognise men who try to mislead them repeatedly," she said.
Earlier, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi questioned Centre's intention of increasing the women's reservation in Lok Sabha by linking it with delimitation. He also took a dig at BJP, asking how did they come up with a number 850 as they intend to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats, asking if it came from Nagpur.
BJP's MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya, meanwhile, said that the women's reservation is close to being cleared only because of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government.
Three key bills - The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 - were introduced in the special session of Parliament. The decision on the same will be taken on April 17 at 4 pm IST.
Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and also moved the Delimitation Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju defended the timing of the introduction of the proposals.
He said that the some or the other election happens round the year in the country and the argument from the oppoisition that it is being done to influence the upcoming polls is invalid. He also said that proportional representation of all states will remain the same even after the government’s bills expanding the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin burnt a copy of the Delimitation bill to stage protest against the proposals. "Today, I have reignited that fire by burning the copy of this black law and hoisting the black flag against this black law that seeks to turn Tamils into refugees in our own land. This fire will now spread across the Dravidian land. It will rise, it will rage, and it will bring the BJP's arrogance to its knees," Stalin said in a statement.
The special sitting of Parliament’s Budget Session will begin on Thursday, during which three key and widely discussed bills are set to be introduced. The session will run from April 16 to 18.
The government has been seeking opposition support to pass the amendment bill, which aims to implement women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha from the 2029 general elections, based on the 2011 Census.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged opposition parties to back the amendment, emphasising the need for consensus. “This is the wish of every sister and daughter of this country, and we must fulfil it with unanimity,” he said at an event in Dehradun on Tuesday.
Opposition parties, while expressing support for the early implementation of women’s reservation, have voiced strong objections to the Delimitation Bill. They have questioned the basis for redrawing constituencies and the proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to as many as 850.
PM Modi urges consensus on women’s reservation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged opposition parties to support the constitutional amendment to ensure that women’s reservation comes into effect from the 2029 general elections.
Also Read: 'As a self-respecting Tamil...': Stalin announces black flags protest against delimitation, chairs emergency meet
“This is the wish of every sister and daughter of this country, and we must fulfil it with unanimity,” he said at an event in Dehradun on Tuesday.
Opposition backs quota, opposes delimitation
Opposition parties on Wednesday said they fully support the early implementation of women’s reservation but voiced strong opposition to the Delimitation Bill. Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of opposition parties to discuss their position.
“We are all in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill, but the way in which they (the government) have brought it, we have reservations,” Kharge said.
Kharge added that opposition parties have consistently supported women’s reservation. “We have decided to continue supporting women’s reservation, as we did in 2010 and 2023, when we unanimously backed the constitutional amendment,” he said.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 08:13:48 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi shares Opposition's proposal
Parliament special session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi said that the proposal put forward by Congress and major opposition parties is “simple”-
1) Implement Women’s Reservation unconditionally without waiting for updated national census or seat delimitation.
2) Expedite the work of national census and ensure accurate representation of major and minor communities especially OBC, SC, ST.
3) Build a national consensus on delimitation so that our nation’s integrity and its federal character is strengthened.
“The BJP should stop being over smart and mix up all three major issues. Stop trying to bulldoze an unfair delimitation and delay the caste census in the garb of women’s reservation,” he wrote on X.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 07:29:01 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Shashi Tharoor says issue is delimitation, not women reservation
Parliament special session LIVE: On women reservation bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "I just want to say that we don't have any problem with women reservation, they can do it immediately, but why delimitation is being included, this is our question, because there are many issues related to delimitation, a long discussion is required, but they want to wind up in 2-3 days, this is not possible, southern states have big questions, if the government wants this women reservation, they could have done it in 2023, they should do it now, we will support..."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:33:30 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘No question of delimitation being implemented before 2029,’ says Amit Shah
Parliament special session LIVE: Addressing the concerns that the bill is being brought amid the state assembly polls, home minister Amit Shah said, “There is a statement being made that elections are taking place in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and that a new Act has been brought in. That is not correct. Let me clearly state that the Delimitation Commission’s report will come into effect only when it is accepted by Parliament and receives the approval of the President. Therefore, there is no question of it being implemented before 2029. Even the elections up to 2029 will be conducted under the existing system and existing constituencies. So there is no need for Akhilesh ji (Yadav) to be worried.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:29:44 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Amit Shah's ‘Emergency’ reminder in Parliament
Parliament special session LIVE: While responding to the Opposition's claim that the way women quota bill is being presented and its implications may harm the democracy of the country, home minister Amit Shah said, “About the question of ending democracy, I say as a BJP worker and an MP that no one has the power to end democracy in this country. Those who tried during the Emergency were rejected by the people; democracy remained unharm”.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:16:56 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Amit Shah issues clarification on women quota bill
Parliament special session LIVE: After Priyanka Gandhi's speech, home minister Amit Shah sought to issue clarification on the numbers of seats each state will have after the Lok Sabha seats will be increased.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:09:04 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi's ‘if you really respected women’ jibe at PM Modi
Parliament special session LIVE: "I want to tell PM Modi that if he was talking this historic step with honesty, then the entire Parliament would have supported it unanimously," said Priyanka Gandhi.
She added, “If PM Modi really respected women, he would not use them for political gains. This is against your post and your duty.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 06:03:08 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi speaks on history of women's rights in politics in Lok Sabha
Parliament special session LIVE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, which emphasising on the history of the women reservation bill, said in Lok Sabha, “Motilal Nehru Ji prepared a report in the year 1928, which he submitted to the Congress Party's working committee. Motilal Nehru Ji was the chairman of a committee, and at that time, he prepared a list of 19 fundamental rights.”
“In 1931, under the chairmanship of Sardar Patel Ji, the Karachi session was held, in which this resolution was passed. It was here that the issue of equal rights for women was included in India's politics. At the same time, the principle of 'One Vote, One Citizen, One Value' was implemented in our politics. Due to this principle, women in our country got the right to vote from the very first day of independence. Whereas in countries like America, women had to wait 150 years for this right,” she said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:48:25 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi speaks on women quota bill in Lok Sabha
Parliament special session LIVE: “Women quickly recognize men who repeatedly try to mislead them,” Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 05:44:00 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Women quota bill won't discriminate, in favour of democracy: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes
Parliament special session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the first day of the special session of the Parliament, pushing for all parties to “collectively” ensure the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023.
PM Modi said that the women's reservation bill would not “discriminate” against anyone and would not be “unfair.”
The special session of the Parliament's Budget session began Thursday, and is due to run from April 16 to April 18.
Three key bills – The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 – have been introduced. The decision on these will be taken on Friday (April 17) at 4 pm IST. Read more.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 04:45:31 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Dimple Yadav says, ‘narrative being created that Opposition against’ woman quota bill
Parliament special session LIVE: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, while speaking after PM Modi's Lok Sabha address on women quota bill, "If we keep talking about what should have been done 25–50 years ago, how will we think about the future? Secondly, a narrative is being created that the opposition is against it. But the bill was already passed in 2023 with the support of all parties, so the question of opposition does not arise. Thirdly, the manner in which it was passed—before the delimitation exercise, there should have been a caste census; after the census, delimitation should have taken place; and only after delimitation should reservation have been implemented. We want to say that all parties are in agreement on this bill. But why is the nature of the bill being changed repeatedly? That is the first question. Secondly, if BJP wants, we are ready."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 04:30:48 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: BJP chief Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MPa to speak against 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill
Parliament special session LIVE: Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik appeal all MPs of Odisha, irrespective of party affiliation, to raise their voice both inside and outside the Parliament against the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill as, he said, “it could undermine Odisha’s dignity, representation, and long-term interests”.
“The Bill if implemented, will reduce Odisha's share in Lok Sabha from 3.9% to 3.4%, making us amongst the top 6 states losing their share. A 0.5% share loss is a huge loss given our minuscule 3.9% representation today. A relative reduction in Odisha's voice in the Lok Sabha would weaken our ability to advocate for state-specific needs, from disaster management to tribal welfare and regional development. This is not merely a political issue—it is about preserving the federal spirit enshrined in our Constitution,” Patnaik wrote on X.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 04:13:04 pm
PM Modi speech live: PM Modi says women quota bill ‘will not discriminate against anyone’
PM Modi speech live: Speaking in Lok Sabha on women's reservation and delimitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I want to say responsibly today that this will not discriminate against anyone. This decision process will not be unfair to anyone. The government that was in power earlier, the delimitation of the seats, and the ratio that has been in place since then, will remain unchanged, and the ratio will remain the same..."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:42:35 pm
PM Modi speech live: ‘Women quota bill should no be evaluated from political lens,’ says Modi
PM Modi speech live: PM Modi said that women reservation bill “should not be evaluated from a political lens. Those who share half the responsibility should have the right to be here.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:39:50 pm
PM Modi speech live: PM Modi says women quota bill should be passed ‘uninamously’
PM Modi speech live: PM Modi said that the women quota bill 'is an opportunity to move beyond old limitations and support women’s empowerment in the nation’s interest. We should move forward with this bill with consensus; when there is unanimity, the treasury benches have a special responsibility'.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:34:02 pm
PM Modi speech live: PM Modi says he does not want credit for the bill
PM Modi speech live: PM Modi said that he does not want credit for women's reservation bill.
“I don't want credit. After this bill passes, tomorrow I will give a full-page ad with whosoever's photo you want,” he said.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:28:20 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says ‘our intent is clean, no need to play with words’
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi said, “I could call this is a guarantee, or a 'vaada', or use some appropriate Tamil word. But if our intent is clean, we don't need to play with words.”
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:25:15 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says ours is ‘mother of democracy’
Parliament special session LIVE: While addressing the Lok Sabha on women quota bill, PM Modi said, "The need for this idea was first conceived 25-30 years ago, and when that need was felt, we should have implemented it, and today we have brought it to a mature stage. According to the need, it has also improved from time to time, and this is the beauty of democracy. Ours is the Mother of Democracy. Our democracy has been a development journey for thousands of years, and all of us in this House have the auspicious opportunity to add a new dimension to this development journey..."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:20:27 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says he is OBC, 'but will take everyone forward together'
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi said that even though he comes from the OBC community, his “responsibility is to take everyone forward together”.
“That is what the constitution has taught me,” he added.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:14:00 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says ‘no need’ to give women quota bill ‘political colour’
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says that if women reservation bill passes, “this will be a collective success for everybody, the entire nation. This won't go down as a victory for any one party."
He said that there is no need to give the bill a “political colour”.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:10:22 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says women quota bill ‘about to give India new direction’
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi says in Lok Sabha that the lawmakers “are about to give the country a new direction”.
“This is an effort to make our legislation more sensitive. In the 21st century, India is moving ahead with a new confidence. We can see India's stature growing globally,” he said while speaking about women reservation bill.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:05:47 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi starts Lok Sabha address
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi starts Lok Sabha address to speak about the women reservation bill.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 03:01:20 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Lok Sabha, to speak shortly
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Lok Sabha, to speak shortly
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:54:44 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: SC, ST women to get quota under women reservation bill, says law minister
Parliament special session LIVE: Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in Lok Sabha that under the women reservation bill, women belonging to SC and ST communities will ge quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:38:32 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: DMK MP says wearing black to protest ‘draconian’ delimitation bill
Parliament special session LIVE: While speaking about the women's reservation bill, DMK leader Dr T Sumathy told news agency ANI, "Our Chief Minister M K Stalin has asked the Tamil Nadu people as well as the party functionaries, members of the parliament to wear black dress as a mark of protest against the forthcoming draconian, dishonest, harmful delimitation bill. DMK will always support the Women's Reservation Bill... Why should it get linked with this draconian delimitation, which cuts down the power share of all the southern states, is the major concern."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:20:18 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: PM Modi to speak shortly
Parliament special session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to will be speaking in Lok Sabha from 3 pm IST. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi will be speaking after him.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:13:59 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Akhilesh says BJP using women card to advance its agenda
Parliament special session LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav starts speaking in Lok Sabha. He targets BJP, asking how many women CMs are there in BJP-ruled states?
“The BJP wants to use the slogan of women to advance its agenda. A party that has not given women adequate space within its own organisation—how will it ensure their dignity and respect? The organisation it comes from should first tell us how many women it has in positions of honour,” said Akhilesh.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 02:09:40 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Tejasvi Surya says Delimitation Bill 'a great deal' for Southern states
Parliament special session LIVE: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed opposition for mongering fear among Southern states that delimitation is a disadvantage for them. He said that “the south could not have got a better deal than this” under the proposed framework.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:47:20 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Naveen Patnaik backs Bills but with a condition
Parliament special session LIVE: Naveen Patnaik said he supports the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills only if Odisha’s political rights remain fully protected. He wrote to the Odisha chief minister to take up the issue strongly and called for a special Assembly session within 48 hours to pass a resolution ensuring not even 0.001% of the state’s rights are compromised.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:39:45 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: MK Stalin says DMK with Congress stance on Delimitation bill
Parliament special session LIVE: DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu chief miniter MK Stalin has urged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to lead fight against delimitation bill, says DMK fully backs Congress stance.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:35:54 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Tejasvi Surya says Delimitation not a backdoor exercise
Parliament special session LIVE: Tejasvi Surya said that freezing Lok Sabha seats while implementing women’s reservation would undermine Article 81’s principle of “one person, one vote, one value.”
He also asserted that southern states will not lose seats, accusing the Opposition of spreading “misleading propaganda” in the region.
Responding to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Surya added that delimitation is not a “backdoor exercise” but is being carried out in line with constitutional provisions.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:22:44 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Tejasv Surya says women's quota possible only because of BJP, PM Modi
Parliament special session LIVE: Tejasvi Surya starts speaking in the Parliament. He reminds that when previously the women's reservation bill was introduced, RJD and SP MPs had tore apart the bill. He added that this bill is being cleared only because of BJP and Narendra Modi.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:18:21 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi questions Centre's intention, linking women's quota to demilitation
Parliament special session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi questions Centre's '850' Lok Sabha seats decision, asks if the number came from Nagpur
“Today you are saying women’s reservation must come before caste census. You are bulldozing delimitation to bring about 1/3rd reservation," said Gogoi
“Where did the number “850” to increase seats in Lok Sabha come from? Did it come from Nagpur? How can it come without a census or even a relevant parliamentary paper?”, asked Gogoi
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:13:20 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: YSRCP to support bill if 50% hike in seats promise given in writing
Parliament special session LIVE: The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party says they have asked for the details of the delimitation in writing and if there is 50% increase then we will support the bill, otherwise we won’t.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:08:23 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi says yes to women's reservation but based on exisiting seats
Parliament special session LIVE: “We are in favour of women’s reservation. But we want it to be simplified and not linked with delimitation. Take up reservation based on the existing 543 seats in the Lok Sabha,” Gogoi says in LS.
“You are connecting the two to delay the women’s reservation. If you had listened to us in 2023, women’s reservation would have come into effect in 2024 itself,” he says.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 01:01:50 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi slams bill
“This is not a women’s reservation bill. It is driven by the intent of delimitation, with a women’s quota label attached. It is shameful that women’s reservation is being used to mask political ambitions.”
- Gaurav Gogoi said in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:59:20 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Law minister says no loss to any states when after expansion of seats
Parliament special session LIVE: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "The women’s reservation bill was passed in 2023, providing for implementing its provisions based on census after 2026 and delimitation. There will be an equal, 50 per cent increase in the strength of Lok Sabha members, and this will translate to 815 seats, of which 272 will be reserved for women, which comes to one-third of the strength of the House. There will be no loss to anyone (states), and they will retain their strength."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:47:56 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Law min says total LS seats to be increased to 815
Parliament special session LIVE: Total Lok sabha seat would be 815. 272 seats will be reserved for women, said Arjun Meghwal while introducing bill in Lok Sabha
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:45:23 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Seats of all states will be increased by 50 percent, says Law minister
Parliament special session LIVE: Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in the Lok Sabha: seats of all states will be increased by 50%. Total Lok sabha seat would be 815. 272 seats reserved for women
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:42:16 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Cong's Rajeev Shukla questions Delimitation Bill
Parliament special session LIVE: On women's reservation bill, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "All opposition parties have collectively decided that we are in support of women's reservation, we want reservation for women. We stand with the proposal that was passed in 2023, but through delimitation, they want to conspire to scatter all sections and damage the constitutional framework, and we oppose that."
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:27:18 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Voting to clear 3 bills tomorrow at 4 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju proposes 12 hours dedication to the debate over the three bills. He says if required with permission of the speaker, we can discuss for even more hours.
The voting on the three bills will be done at 4 pm tomorrow. Speaker says if required, we can extend the time to 18 hours. I have given proper time for debate to everyone, says, om Birla.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:17:19 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 introduced in LS
Parliament special session LIVE: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 has been introduced in Lok Sabha after voting.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:11:21 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Does the math favour the Opposition in Lok Sabha?
Parliament special session LIVE: The delimitation bill, which proposes an expansion of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats, has met a wall of resistance from a unified Opposition. Exactly what is the calculation they need to defeat the Centre in Lok Sabha?
Check here
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:09:59 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: A total of 207 MPs support Constitution Amendment Bill’s introduction
Parliament special session LIVE: The Opposition members in Lok Sabha had pressed for a division against the move to introduce the bill. The motion passed with 207 votes in favour and 126 against, while 86 NDA MPs were absent during the voting.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:05:45 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Voting underway on introduction of women's reservation bill
Parliament special session LIVE: The Lok Sabha is currently counting votes on the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. For the bill to be debated, it requires a simple majority for introduction.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 12:00:27 pm
Parliament special session LIVE: Sonia Gandhi leaves Rajya Sabha
Parliament special session LIVE: Sonia Gandhi left Rajya Sabha premises on Thursday saying Congress has made position clear on bills and she had nothing to add. Congress maintain the stand that they are all for women's reservation but won't vote in favour of seat expansion.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:57:30 am
Parliament special session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
Parliament special session LIVE: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow, to meet again on Friday, 17 April, 2026 at 11 am.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:55:59 am
Parliament special session LIVE: What is the Delimitation exercise?
Parliament special session LIVE: The government is set to begin the exercise to redraw constituencies and increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 from the current 543 in a bid to ensure one-third reservation for women in Parliament and the population growth over the decades.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:48:01 am
Parliament special session LIVE: HM slams Akhilesh Yadav
Union home minister Amit Shah slams Akhilesh Yadav on raising demand for census when the process has actually begun.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:46:02 am
Parliament special session LIVE: Owaisi calls women's reservation bill to attack on federalism
Parliament special session LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the bill, reading a Sahir Ludhianvi poem in protest. He said he opposes its introduction, calling it a violation of federalism. Owaisi argued the move is not about women’s reservation, but would erase Muslim representation, give more power to larger-population states, and curtail parliamentary democracy.
- Thu, 16 Apr 2026 11:43:45 am
Parliament special session LIVE: DMK's TR Baalu opposes the bill
Parliament special session LIVE: TR Baalu of the DMK said the party’s stand is clear and it opposes the bill. He reminded the House that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin had burnt a copy of the Delimitation Bill.