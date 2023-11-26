close_game
close_game
News / India News / Parliament supremacy not amenable to intervention from Executive, Judiciary: VP Dhankhar

Parliament supremacy not amenable to intervention from Executive, Judiciary: VP Dhankhar

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2023 09:34 PM IST

VP Dhankhar called for collaborative discourse among executive, judiciary, and legislature.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday strongly emphasised Parliament's sovereignty in his Constitution Day address, asserting that any encroachment into its exclusive domain would be a constitutional aberration, contradicting the democratic essence and values.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI)

“Sovereignty of Parliament synonymous with the sovereignty of the nation and it's impregnable,” VP Dhankhar said at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This event marked the anniversary of November 26, 1949, when India's constitution was formally adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

He further said that for the country's continual growth, the executive, judiciary, and legislature must engage in a collaborative discourse rather than adopting a confrontational perception.

“Parliament is the soul of democracy, its supremacy not amenable to any intervention from executive or judiciary,” the vice president said.

Recently, Justice DY Chandrachud, speaking at 21st edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, said the Legislature can enact a fresh law to cure a deficiency in a judgment but it cannot directly overrule it.

"There is a dividing line between what the legislature can do, and what the legislature can't do when there is a judgment of the court. If a judgment decides a particular issue and it points out a deficiency in law, it is always open for the legislature to enact a fresh law to cure the deficiency," the CJI said.

"What the legislature cannot do is to say that we think the judgment is wrong and therefore we overrule the judgment. The judgment of a court cannot be directly overruled by the legislature," the CJI said.

He also said judges are guided by constitutional morality and not public morality while adjudicating cases.

‘Ambedkar declined to draft Article 370’

The vice president also said that Article 370, the law which dealt with temporary provisions with respect to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was not drafted by the drafting committee. All other articles were drafted, and Dr Ambedkar declined to draft it, the VP said.

The Union government abrogated the provision in 2019.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out