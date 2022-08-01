Lok Sabha deadlock ends as 4 Cong MPs' suspension is revoked, inflation debate begins

A motion to remove the suspension of four Congress members was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday following which the same was revoked. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion in this regard which was approved by the House. With the deadlock coming to an end, a discussion on price rise began that was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.

Four Congress members – Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani – were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

Before this, Speaker Om Birla urged all parties to not bring placards inside the House, failing which he will strictly enforce rules.

“I'll request all the parties in the house that placards should not be brought inside the house. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I'll listen neither to the government nor to the Opposition and will surely take action. I'm giving last chance to them,” Birla said.

The House was adjourned first till 12 noon after the House convened for the day amid as the Opposition protests over the suspension of the MPs. When the House reassembled at 12, Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering leading to another adjournment till 2pm.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the Opposition protests and demands of a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

