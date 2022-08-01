Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Protests, disruptions in Parliament again, Sanjay Raut’s arrest brought up

Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:54 AM IST
Ever since the monsoon session has started, both houses of Parliament have seen multiple disruptions. 
Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted as Opposition protested against price rise and inflation. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The proceedings in both houses of Parliament were disrupted on Monday yet again after last week’s din. Discussions on price rise of essentials - which has been affecting common people - was expected but the houses were adjourned briefly amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.

Soon after the start of the day’s proceedings, the sessions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm. Even as the sessions reconvened, sloganeering and chaos continued, and both the houses were adjourned till 2 pm.

In Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MPs had held demonstrations soon after the new week of monsoon session kicked off, protesting Raut’s arrest, news agency PTI reported. The 60-year-old top Sena leader - also a Rajya Sabha MP - was arrested on Sunday midnight after hours-long raids and questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Other opposition MPs also joined in raising the issue of inflation among others. “Go back to your seats. You cannot use the House to settle the scores outside," Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu was quoted as saying in the report.

Later, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “We want a detailed discussion on price rise in Lok Sabha. We are demanding that the suspension of our four MPs from the Monsoon session should be revoked.”

Not just opposition members, BJP MPs too were seen protesting in the parliament premises. Visuals of Bengal BJP leaders were shared by ANI that showed them protesting against chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, who has now been suspended as the state minister. He was arrested in school jobs case.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

