Parliament highlights: Both houses adjourned till 11am Thursday

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 11:27 PM IST

Parliament Winter Session 2022 highlights: The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in this session.

ByHT News Desk
Parliament Winter Session 2022 highlights: A day after a massive ruckus rocked the Parliament proceedings over the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with floor leaders of all opposition parties at 10 am today to discuss the Tawang faceoff and other issues ahead of the proceedings. The BJP parliamentary party meet was also held at Parliament Library Building.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament on the Tawang clash. In similar statements in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said that there were “no fatalities or serious injuries". 

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on Centre's agenda in this session.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 14, 2022 06:02 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11am tomorrow.

  • Dec 14, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow 

    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11am tomorrow.

  • Dec 14, 2022 05:36 PM IST

    Government spent 25 cr on development of mobile, web applications for Census: MHA

    Government has incurred expenditure of 24.84 crore so far on development of mobile applications, web applications, Census Monitoring and Management System (CMMS) portal and related activities, as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

  • Dec 14, 2022 05:09 PM IST

    Discussion on the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amend) Bill, 2022 continues in Rajya Sabha

    Discussion on the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amend) Bill, 2022 continues in Rajya Sabha.

  • Dec 14, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    497 cases registered by NIA including Coimbatore blast: Govt in Rajya Sabha

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 497 cases till December 2, 2022, including the Coimbatore blast case, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

  • Dec 14, 2022 04:46 PM IST

    IRCTC received over 5,000 food-related complaints in 7 months: Govt

    The IRCTC has received more than 5,000 complaints related to quality of food in trains in the past seven months, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said between April 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation received a total of 5,869 complaints of food quality in trains.

  • Dec 14, 2022 04:33 PM IST

    Children will not have to wait if there are more parents who are ready to adopt: Smriti Irani

    A child will not have to get adopted if there are more parents who are ready to do the procedure, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told the Rajya Sabha, underlining that more girl children are being adopted in India in the last three years against boys.

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:54 PM IST

    Parliament approves bill to include Gond community in ST category in parts of UP

    The Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill that seeks to include the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes category in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

    The Rajya Sabha passed by a voice vote the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday.

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:33 PM IST

    Govt has not shut any schemes, says FM Sitharaman in response to issue raised by RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal

    Government has not shut any schemes, says FM Sitharaman in response to issue raised by RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal.

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:28 PM IST

    Centre on track to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4% of GDP in FY23: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

    We will be able to meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for current fiscal, says Finance Minister in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:19 PM IST

    Kiren Rijiju moves The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha

    Minister of law & justice Kiren Rijiju moves the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha. 

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:15 PM IST

    Demand for MGNREGA coming down in recent past: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

    Demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)  is coming down in recent past; it is demand-driven scheme: FM in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:12 PM IST

    719 NH projects facing delays, 438 may be completed in current fiscal: Gadkari

    As many as 719 national highway (NH) projects are facing delays and 438 projects of these are likely to be completed in the ongoing fiscal, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

    As many as 268 projects are facing delays of less than a year, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said, "The government constantly monitors sanctioned projects and as part of this exercise, 719 delayed National Highway projects have been identified across various states."

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:00 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha passes Constitution (SC and ST) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

     Rajya Sabha has passed The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:57 PM IST

    India has to work on becoming self-sufficient in fertiliser production: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

    India has to work on becoming self-sufficient in fertiliser production, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:55 PM IST

    Forex reserves one of the largest; provide adequate buffer against global spillovers:  Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

    Forex reserves one of the largest; provide adequate buffer against global spillovers: FM in Lok Sabha, quoting World Bank report.

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:47 PM IST

    Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing the Lower House on Supplementary Demands

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replies to the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants (2022-2023) & Demands for Excess Grants (2019-2020).

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:38 PM IST

    Hooch tragedy in Bihar raised during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha

    A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha demanding immediate suspension of Superintendent of Police of Saran.

    Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar. About a dozen people have lost their lives in today's hooch tragedy in Saran district of Bihar, he said.

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:35 PM IST

    Sino-Indian border issue: Tharoor slams govt for 'small statement without clarification'

    Sino-Indian border issue: Tharoor slams govt for 'small statement without clarification', calls for debate Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday hit out at the government for not holding a discussion in Parliament on the India-China border issue, and said giving out a "small statement" without any clarification is not democratic.

    Tharoor's remarks came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement to Parliament, said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response. The Congress has been demanding a discussion on the border issue and accusing the government of hiding the truth.

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    Minister MundaArjun speaks in Rajya Sabha

    Minister MundaArjun replies to the discussion on the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 in RajyaSabha.

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:07 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha session resumes

    The Rajya Sabha session has been resumed at 2 pm.

  • Dec 14, 2022 01:44 PM IST

    9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in last 3 years: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in RS

    The total number of Kashmiri Pandits killed in the Valley during the last three years from 2020 to 2022 are 9 including a person belonging to Kashmiri Rajput Community: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha

  • Dec 14, 2022 01:23 PM IST

    Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned

    The Lok Sabha session has been adjourned till 2:10 pm, while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

  • Dec 14, 2022 12:40 PM IST

    TMC MPs walk out from Lok Sabha

    TMC MPs walk out from Lok Sabha after being denied discussion on China's Tawang incursion.

  • Dec 14, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    Congress MPs walkout from Lok Sabha

    Congress MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha after being denied discussion on China. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Sonia Gandhi lead the walk out.

  • Dec 14, 2022 11:51 AM IST

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha over LAC clash

    The Opposition has created a ruckus in Lok Sabha demanding discussion over India-China border clash.

  • Dec 14, 2022 11:24 AM IST

    Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha

    The opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha walked out during proceedings amid furore in Parliament over China's Tawang incursion.

  • Dec 14, 2022 11:20 AM IST

    Opposition to walk out if LAC issue not raised for discussion today

    The opposition leaders during the meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge decided to raise the India-China LAC issue for discussion in the Houses today. The parties also decided to stage a walkout of the LAC issue is not raised.

  • Dec 14, 2022 11:11 AM IST

    Parliament sessions begin

    The proceedings in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha begin amid clamour over India-China LAC clash at Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Dec 14, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    Opposition leaders' meeting underway | See Pic

    Opposition leaders' meeting underway
    Opposition leaders' meeting underway

    Opposition leaders' meeting underway at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • Dec 14, 2022 10:32 AM IST

    Opposition leaders' meeting begins ahead of session

    Opposition leaders' meeting begins at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a joint strategy on the Indo-China tussle and other issues.

  • Dec 14, 2022 10:18 AM IST

    PM Modi receives warm welcome at BJP's Parliamentary meeting

    PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome at the BJP's Parliamentary meeting which is underway at Parliament.

  • Dec 14, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS 

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the atrocities attitude of Telangana Police who have arrested 5 people entering vehemently into Telangana Congress war room in Hyderabad yesterday."

  • Dec 14, 2022 09:42 AM IST

    PM Modi, Amit Shah, others arrive at Parliament for BJP's parliamentary meeting

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National BJP president JP Nadda & Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Parliament for BJP's parliamentary meeting.

  • Dec 14, 2022 09:02 AM IST

    Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS to discuss Tawang face-off

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation at the border with China in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Dec 14, 2022 09:00 AM IST

    Kharge to hold meeting today at 10 am to discuss Tawang faceoff

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold a meeting with Floor leaders of all opposition parties at 10 am today to discuss Tawang faceoff and other issues.

