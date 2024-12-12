Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc protest in the Parliament complex over the Adani issue, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.

Parliament Session Live: A day after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to protests over the opposition INDIA bloc's notice for a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Parliament will resume its proceedings today. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition had no option but to table a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman. He labelled Dhankhar as the “biggest disruptor” of the Upper House, saying, “His actions have hurt the dignity of India.” ...Read More

The Congress also clarified that there is no “personal fight” with the Chairman.

For Thursday, the government has listed three bills for final consideration and passing in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions when senior BJP leader JP Nadda demanded a discussion on the alleged Congress-George Soros link.

Meanwhile, the Congress will convene at its Parliamentary Party office in Delhi on Thursday at 10.15 am to discuss its strategy for the House. After the meeting, the opposition plans a distinct protest outside Parliament.

The Lok Sabha passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The House also commenced discussions on the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, but the proceedings were adjourned early after AITC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised concerns about the central government's inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the party's complaints regarding "defamatory remarks" made by BJP member Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The party expressed its willingness to engage in legislative business once the Speaker announces his decision on the matter.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday morning. He conveyed that the Congress wants the House to function smoothly and urged the Speaker to consider the party’s request to expunge the "derogatory" remarks made against him.