Parliament Winter Session Live: Opposition protests over Adani issue, demands JPC probe
Parliament Session Live: A day after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to protests over the opposition INDIA bloc's notice for a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Parliament will resume its proceedings today. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition had no option but to table a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman. He labelled Dhankhar as the “biggest disruptor” of the Upper House, saying, “His actions have hurt the dignity of India.” ...Read More
The Congress also clarified that there is no “personal fight” with the Chairman.
For Thursday, the government has listed three bills for final consideration and passing in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions when senior BJP leader JP Nadda demanded a discussion on the alleged Congress-George Soros link.
Meanwhile, the Congress will convene at its Parliamentary Party office in Delhi on Thursday at 10.15 am to discuss its strategy for the House. After the meeting, the opposition plans a distinct protest outside Parliament.
The Lok Sabha passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The House also commenced discussions on the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, but the proceedings were adjourned early after AITC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised concerns about the central government's inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Congress has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the party's complaints regarding "defamatory remarks" made by BJP member Nishikant Dubey against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The party expressed its willingness to engage in legislative business once the Speaker announces his decision on the matter.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday morning. He conveyed that the Congress wants the House to function smoothly and urged the Speaker to consider the party’s request to expunge the "derogatory" remarks made against him.
Parliament Session Live: INDIA bloc demands JPC probe into Adani issue
Parliament Session Live: Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc staged a protest in the Parliament complex over the Adani issue, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe. Holding placards, the opposition members raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government, intensifying their criticism over the matter.
Parliament Session Live: Giriraj Singh protests against Sonia Gandhi in Parliament
Parliament Session Live: Union minister Giriraj Singh staged a protest in Parliament premises against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The BJP has alleged a connection between Congress leadership and Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
Parliament Session Live: Manickam Tagore slams Sitharaman over bank write-offs
Parliament Session Live: Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for liking a video of PM Modi meeting the Kapoor family, while ignoring the concerns of bank employees. He called out the government's write-offs of over ₹10 lakh crore and said the finance minister must address workers' issues.
Parliament Session Live: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says Speaker must remain impartial
Parliament Session Live: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan commenting on the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the Speaker is the head of the House, who does not belong to any specific caste or party. She added that the Speaker must be impartial and cannot discriminate.
Parliament Session Live: AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves notice over rising crimes in Delhi
Parliament Session Live: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a notice for the suspension of business in the Parliament to discuss the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. He has raised concerns over the rising crime rates and the increasing threats faced by political representatives in the city.
Parliament Session Live: Congress members to meet at 10.15 am to discuss strategy
