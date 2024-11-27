Parliament Winter Session live: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to lead agitation today over Wayanad landslide aid

Nov 27, 2024 9:34 AM IST

Parliament Winter Session kickstarted on Monday, November 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his customary speech and appealing to all the MPs to hold constructive discussions on key issues.

Delivering his customary speech at Parliament complex, PM Modi also hit out at the Opposition, saying some members, ‘rejected by the people 80-90 times’, jeopardise House proceedings and do not let new MPs speak.

Meanwhile, leaders of Opposition bloc INDIA met at the office of Congress MP and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Malliakarjun Kharge to discuss a unified opposition strategy to have on the floor of both houses in Parliament.

Opposition members of the Joint Working Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting an extension for completing consultations on the proposed changes to the Waqf Act. The contentious Waqf Amendment Bill is among the 16 bills listed to be taken up for consideration. The Waqf Bill has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha.