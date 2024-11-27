Parliament Winter Session live: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to lead agitation today over Wayanad landslide aid
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: It is Day 3 of Parliament Winter Session, and a meeting of the Parliamentary committee meant for analysing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill expected to take place today, with its members likely to move their own amendments to the proposed law, reports said. Parliament Winter Session 2024 began on Monday, November 25, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering his customary address at the Sansad complex and appealing to all MPs to hold constructive discussions on issues that matter....Read More
Parliament Winter Session | Key points
- BJP member Jagdambika Pal-led parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to meet on Wednesday, and its members are likely to move their own amendments to the proposed law, sources said.
- The Congress has planned to launch protests, both inside and outside Parliament, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, against inadequate assistance of the Centre for the survivors of the Wayanad landslide, which occurred on July 30 this year.
- On Tuesday, Parliament held a special event in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to launch yearlong celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. President Droupadi Murmu delivered an address at the event.
- Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday without transacting any significant business amid uproar by opposition members on various issues. As soon as the Lok Sabha reconvened at noon, opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a US court.
- Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned on Monday as opposition parties led by the Congress tried to raise the issue of the indictment of Adani group founder chairman Gautam Adani and others in a US court on charges of paying bribes to secure solar power supply contracts.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: What does Waqf Bill propose
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring big reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.
The JPC is holding a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives from different states and Union Territories, aiming for the most comprehensive reform possible.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari submits notice on Adani issue
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the "impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate."
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice on Adani issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded discussion on the issue of indictment of Gautam Adani. Tagore said the silence of Modi government on this matter raises concerns about India's integrity and global standing.
"PM Modi must answer questions regarding his friendship with Adani. Furthermore, the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly considering scrapping its solar power deal with SECI, alleging that Adani paid ₹1,750 crore in bribes to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. I demand an immediate discussion and a CBI inquiry into these allegations," the notice read.
