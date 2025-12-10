Parliament Winter Session live update: SIR, Vande Matram debates to continue echoing in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tiwari opened the discussion in the lower house, which was also joined by the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the debate on electoral reforms, alleging large-scale irregularities in voter rolls and a lack of transparency in the election process. He questioned the integrity of voter lists in states like Haryana and Bihar, saying there were “lakhs and lakhs of duplicate voters,” and reiterated his claim about a “Brazilian woman” appearing “22 times” on the rolls in Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the Election Commission of evading accountability, remarking that “vote chori is an anti-national act". He also went to warn the poll body that the opposition would “change the law retroactively” and “come and find you.”

Meanwhile, a massive ruckus broke out in the Rajya Sabha as Union minister JP Nadda targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘hijacking the discussion’ by bringing up issues like foreign policy and the economy during a discussion on Vande Mataram.

The upper house will continue the discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song on Wednesday as well.