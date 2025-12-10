Parliament Winter Session live update: SIR, Vande Matram debates to continue echoing in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Parliament Winter Session live update: The Lok Sabha will continue the discussion on electoral reforms which was initiated on Tuesday. While the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi took jibes at centre, Arjun Ram Meghwal reminded Congress that the opposition also wins on same EVMs.
Parliament Winter Session live update: Tuesday was a stormy day in the Parliament, and Wednesday is expected to be equally chaotic. The Lok Sabha will continue the debate on electoral reforms on Wednesday. The House took up the issue for debate on Tuesday, with both the treasury and the opposition benches trading barbs....Read More
Congress MP Manish Tiwari opened the discussion in the lower house, which was also joined by the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during the debate on electoral reforms, alleging large-scale irregularities in voter rolls and a lack of transparency in the election process. He questioned the integrity of voter lists in states like Haryana and Bihar, saying there were “lakhs and lakhs of duplicate voters,” and reiterated his claim about a “Brazilian woman” appearing “22 times” on the rolls in Haryana.
Rahul Gandhi also accused the Election Commission of evading accountability, remarking that “vote chori is an anti-national act". He also went to warn the poll body that the opposition would “change the law retroactively” and “come and find you.”
Meanwhile, a massive ruckus broke out in the Rajya Sabha as Union minister JP Nadda targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘hijacking the discussion’ by bringing up issues like foreign policy and the economy during a discussion on Vande Mataram.
The upper house will continue the discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song on Wednesday as well.
Parliament Winter Session live update: RJD MP backs Rahul Gandhi
Parliament Winter Session live update: RJD MP Manoj Jha has said that the statements on voter fraud made by the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha “cannot be taken lightly”.
“You cannot take what the Leader of Opposition has said in the Parliament, lightly. We approached the Election Commission before approaching the Supreme Court with the documents. When we question EC, then the number of BJP leaders stand up to answer based on WhatsApp knowledge. It shows that there is a relation between them,” he told PTI.
Parliament Winter Session live update: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi on ‘Germany trip’
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said on Wednesday that LOP means “leader of paryatan”, attacking Rahul Gandhi.
"Rahul Gandhi has once again proved that LOP means leader of 'paryatan' (tourism). Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious politician. People are in work mode, but he is in vacation mode... even when Parliament is in session until the 19th, he is going abroad. So his priorities are clear. Now I don't know if he is going to Germany for any reason, but it might be only to spew venom against India. So once again, he is going abroad for his vacation and to defame India," Poonawala told ANI.
Parliament Winter Session live update: SP calls Vande Matram discussion 'a self-goal" for the BJP
Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai has called the Vande Matram discussion “a self-goal” for the BJP.
"Vande Mataram is a self-goal...They don't have five freedom fighters who fought for independence. Everyone now knows who opposed the Quit India Movement, who opposed Vande Mataram, or who opposed the tricolour. Therefore, those who have nothing of their own try to snatch it from others. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also engaged in the same effort," he told ANI.
Parliament Winter Session live update: When will the session end?
The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19
Parliament Winter Session live update: Congress MP's concerns in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari raised concerns in the Lok Sabha over the growing trend of cash transfer schemes being used ahead of elections and demanded a constitutional amendment to restrict such practices for governments with high debt burdens.
Speaking in the lower house on Tuesday, Tewari said that if the debt-to-GDP ratio of any state or the central government crosses 20 per cent, they should not be allowed to carry out cash transfers, stating that such practices put an unsustainable burden on the national exchequer and risk pushing the country into a financial crisis.
"This growing trend of distributing money, that as elections approach the government starts transferring cash directly into people's accounts, what kind of democracy is this?" he said, ANI reported.
"Is this what democracy has become, that 15 days before elections, 20 days before, a month, or even two months earlier, you start depositing money into people's accounts? And this is why I am concerned, there is a serious misuse of democracy, and a major manipulation of India's revenues," he added.
Parliament Winter Session live update: "Final Action Taken" statements on recommendations of the Standing Committee on Finance
Meanwhile, on the list of business for the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and Congress MP K Gopinath will lay the "Final Action Taken" statements on recommendations contained in six reports of the Standing Committee on Finance, ANI reported.
Parliament Winter Session live update: Rajya Sabha likely to take up SIR discussion
Parliament Winter Session live update: The Rajya Sabha is also set to take up discussion on electoral reforms after further discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on Wednesday, ANI reported.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to initiate the discussion on SIR.
Parliament Winter Session live update: AAP MP moves adjournment motion to discuss Delhi pollution crisis
Parliament Winter Session live update: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday moved a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of business to discuss the "grave public health emergency caused by toxic air pollution in Delhi", ANI reported.
Parliament Winter Session live update: Rajya Sabha to take up Vande Matram discussion again
The Rajya Sabha will continue the discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' on Wednesday, following a stormy day on Tuesday, according to the list of business.
Parliament Winter Session live update: Discussion on electoral reforms to continue in Lok Sabha
Discussion on electoral reforms, that was initiated on Tuesday, will continue in Lok Sabha, according to list of business.