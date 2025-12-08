Parliament winter session LIVE updates: PM Modi to start debate on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram

Live

Parliament winter session: PM Modi is said to start debate on 150th anniversary of Vande Matram in the Lok Sabha

Parliament winter session live updates: In the second week of the winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be initiating the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The debate comes amid a political row after the PM accused the Congress of removing certain lines from the song in 1937, which he adds, “sowed the seeds of the partition”. The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the debate. After the Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday, the discussion will be moved to the Rajya Sabha. Along with NDA leaders, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha. These are deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant. ...Read More

