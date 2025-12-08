Parliament winter session LIVE updates: PM Modi to start debate on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram
Parliament winter session live updates: The prime minister is expected to initiate the debate for the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram at 12 noon.
Parliament winter session live updates: In the second week of the winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be initiating the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The debate comes amid a political row after the PM accused the Congress of removing certain lines from the song in 1937, which he adds, “sowed the seeds of the partition”....Read More
The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the debate. After the Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday, the discussion will be moved to the Rajya Sabha.
Along with NDA leaders, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha. These are deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused Congress of removing lines from Vande Mataram, which he claims "sowed the seeds" of the partition of India.
"In 1937, significant verses of 'Vande Mataram', the very essence of its spirit, were removed. Stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' were broken up. Today's generation needs to understand why such injustice was committed against this great mantra of nation-building. Because that same divisive mindset continues to pose a major challenge for the nation even today," the Prime Minister said on November 7.
However, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit back at the PM for his remarks, saying that it was a decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at that time which included many leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
Lok Sabha has listed 'Discussion on the 150th anniversary of national song Vande Mataram' on Monday and allocated 10 hours for the debate. A similar debate is set to be held in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.