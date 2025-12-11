Parliament Winter Session live updates: Discussion on electoral reforms to continue in Rajya Sabha

Live

By

Parliament Winter Session live updates: Discussions on electoral reforms and national song ‘Vande Mataram’ have dominated the Parliament over the last few days

Parliament Winter Session live updates: A day after a heated discussion over electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, the Parliament is set to witness another potentially combative day during its ongoing winter session as discussions over electoral reforms and the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ will continue in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. On Wednesday, the lower house witnessed a showdown between home minister Amit Shah and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as discussions over political reforms spilled into chaos. Defending the special intensive revision of electoral reforms, Amit Shah said that Opposition was spreading one-sided lies about the exercise in order to mislead people and even questioned why Opposition was participating in polls if it feels they voter lists are manipulated. Rahul Gandhi confronted Amit Shah and challenged him to a discussion on his press conferences on ‘vote theft’ allegations, prompting a sharp response from the home minister saying that he would neither structure his speech to suit the LoP nor alter the sequence of his remarks at anyone’s insistence. Parliament winter session | Key points Discussions on electoral reforms and national song ‘Vande Mataram’ have dominated the Parliament over the last few days with chaos ensuing as both the Opposition and treasury benches engaged in heated exchanges.

On Wednesday, home minister Amit Shah defended the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as necessary to “detect, delete and deport” undocumented migrants from voter list, adding that Congress lost polls not because of ‘vote theft’ but due to its poor leadership.

The lower house also witnessed a walkout by the Opposition after a heated face-off between Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah.

Taking a dig at the Opposition for walking out, Shah said, “Even if they walk out 200 times, we will not allow even one illegal immigrant in the country. Our policy is to detect, delete (from electoral lists) and deport. We will complete the constitutional duty.”

On question of appointing election commissioners and deletion of CCTV footage of polls after 45 days, Shah said, “It is the Modi government that included the Leader of the Opposition in the committee …We have not given any additional immunity. The issue about deletion of CCTV footage after 45 days: this is done as per the section 81 of the RP Act. If you challenge the poll results in 45 days, the CCTV footage will not be destroyed,” Shah said.

...Read More

On Wednesday, the lower house witnessed a showdown between home minister Amit Shah and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as discussions over political reforms spilled into chaos. Defending the special intensive revision of electoral reforms, Amit Shah said that Opposition was spreading one-sided lies about the exercise in order to mislead people and even questioned why Opposition was participating in polls if it feels they voter lists are manipulated. Rahul Gandhi confronted Amit Shah and challenged him to a discussion on his press conferences on ‘vote theft’ allegations, prompting a sharp response from the home minister saying that he would neither structure his speech to suit the LoP nor alter the sequence of his remarks at anyone’s insistence. Parliament winter session | Key points Discussions on electoral reforms and national song ‘Vande Mataram’ have dominated the Parliament over the last few days with chaos ensuing as both the Opposition and treasury benches engaged in heated exchanges.

On Wednesday, home minister Amit Shah defended the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as necessary to “detect, delete and deport” undocumented migrants from voter list, adding that Congress lost polls not because of ‘vote theft’ but due to its poor leadership.

The lower house also witnessed a walkout by the Opposition after a heated face-off between Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah.

Taking a dig at the Opposition for walking out, Shah said, “Even if they walk out 200 times, we will not allow even one illegal immigrant in the country. Our policy is to detect, delete (from electoral lists) and deport. We will complete the constitutional duty.”

On question of appointing election commissioners and deletion of CCTV footage of polls after 45 days, Shah said, “It is the Modi government that included the Leader of the Opposition in the committee …We have not given any additional immunity. The issue about deletion of CCTV footage after 45 days: this is done as per the section 81 of the RP Act. If you challenge the poll results in 45 days, the CCTV footage will not be destroyed,” Shah said.