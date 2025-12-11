Parliament Winter Session live updates: Discussion on electoral reforms to continue in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Winter Session live updates: Amit Shah teared into the Opposition on Wednesday and said that the Congress lost elections not because of ‘vote theft’ but due to its poor leadership.
Parliament Winter Session live updates: A day after a heated discussion over electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, the Parliament is set to witness another potentially combative day during its ongoing winter session as discussions over electoral reforms and the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ will continue in Rajya Sabha on Thursday....Read More
On Wednesday, the lower house witnessed a showdown between home minister Amit Shah and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as discussions over political reforms spilled into chaos.
Defending the special intensive revision of electoral reforms, Amit Shah said that Opposition was spreading one-sided lies about the exercise in order to mislead people and even questioned why Opposition was participating in polls if it feels they voter lists are manipulated.
Rahul Gandhi confronted Amit Shah and challenged him to a discussion on his press conferences on ‘vote theft’ allegations, prompting a sharp response from the home minister saying that he would neither structure his speech to suit the LoP nor alter the sequence of his remarks at anyone’s insistence.
Parliament winter session | Key points
- Discussions on electoral reforms and national song ‘Vande Mataram’ have dominated the Parliament over the last few days with chaos ensuing as both the Opposition and treasury benches engaged in heated exchanges.
- On Wednesday, home minister Amit Shah defended the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as necessary to “detect, delete and deport” undocumented migrants from voter list, adding that Congress lost polls not because of ‘vote theft’ but due to its poor leadership.
- The lower house also witnessed a walkout by the Opposition after a heated face-off between Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah.
- Taking a dig at the Opposition for walking out, Shah said, “Even if they walk out 200 times, we will not allow even one illegal immigrant in the country. Our policy is to detect, delete (from electoral lists) and deport. We will complete the constitutional duty.”
- On question of appointing election commissioners and deletion of CCTV footage of polls after 45 days, Shah said, “It is the Modi government that included the Leader of the Opposition in the committee …We have not given any additional immunity. The issue about deletion of CCTV footage after 45 days: this is done as per the section 81 of the RP Act. If you challenge the poll results in 45 days, the CCTV footage will not be destroyed,” Shah said.
Jairam Ramesh's gift for Rajnath Singh
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh handed over the book 'Inside Story of Sardar Patel: The Diary of Maniben Patel' to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrived to attend the Thursday's proceedings in Parliament.
How Amit Shah responded to Rahul's 'H-bomb' presser
Parliament Winter Session live updates: Amit Shah said that the Leader of Opposition had said “in a press conference on November 5 he had dropped an ‘atomic bomb’ — and in that so-called bomb he claimed that 501 votes were registered at a single house in Haryana.”
Shah said the Election Commission’s explanation made clear there was nothing irregular about the address in question. “The Election Commission has clarified that house number 265 is not a small house but a one-acre ancestral plot where several families live. However, each family has not been given a separate house number, which is why the same house number appears everywhere. And multiple generations of one family live together. This numbering system has been the same since the time a Congress government was elected in Haryana. This is not a fake house.”
TDP MP to make statements in Rajya Sabha today regarding two matters
Parliament Winter Session live updates: Telugu Desam Party's MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani to make following statements in Rajya Sabha today-
a) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the Eighth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on the Demands for Grants (2025–26) pertaining to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications).
b) Status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the Tenth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on the Demands for Grants (2025–26) pertaining to the Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts).
PM Modi hacks hearts, not votes, said Kangana in Lok Sabha
Parliament Winter Session live updates: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need to manipulate voting machines as “has hacked the hearts of the people”.
Participating in a discussion on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, Ranaut strongly endorsed the implementation of the One Nation One Election (ONOE), arguing that simultaneous elections would reduce “voting fatigue” and the strain on national resources. “We divert massive resources to elections every other month,” Ranaut said, claiming that the frequency of polls imposes “a severe loss on the country,” she said.
Minister Jitendra Singh to make these statements in Rajya Sabha today
Union minister Jitendra Singh to make the statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations and observations contained in the 398th report of the "Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/ Observations contained in its Three Hundred Ninety-first Report on 'Demand for Grants (2025-26)' of the Department of Space," according to the Rajya Sabha's list of business.
'Constitutional process' - How Amit Shah defended SIR
Parliament Winter Session live updates: While defending the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday, “SIR is a constitutional process, and by questioning it, the Opposition is tarnishing India’s democratic image globally.”
The minister also linked illegal intrusion with the safety of democracy in India. “Can a country’s democracy remain safe if illegal migrants decide who would be the PM and the CM? This SIR is nothing else but cleaning up of the voter list. I can understand some parties have political problems due to SIR. I feel sorry for them. Indians did not vote for them. Those foreigners who voted, now they will be deleted from the list. We have to decide whether foreigners will have voting rights to form Parliament and state assemblies. My opinion is, this cannot happen,” Shah said.
'Totally defensive response'- Rahul Gandhi on Amit Shah's address
As Opposition leaders walked out from the Parliament on Wednesday, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "You should have seen the response of Home Minister, it was totally a defensive response, and what points we raised, he did not answer... I had said two-three things, I had asked for transparent voter list, he did not say a word, I had asked for sharing EVM architecture, he did not say a word... The CEC has been given full immunity..."
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi not satisfied with Amit Shah's response
Parliament Winter Session live updates: Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi was not satisfied with Amit Shah's response to Opposition's concerns and allegations and said he thinks Shah was “given a script” and refused to did not answer issues raised by leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Kalyan Banerjee, Supriya Sule and others.
“We thought the Home Minister would answer the questions of the opposition that we raised in the last 2 days of discussion. I think he was given a script, and he kept reading according to the script,” Gogoi said.
Rajya Sabha to witness discussion on Vande Mataram, electoral reforms
The upper house of the Parliament is set to witness continued discussions on electoral reforms and 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on Thursday, according to Rajya Sabha's list of business.
How Amit Shah attacked Opposition in Lok Sabha
Union home minister Amit Shah teared into the Opposition on Wednesday and said that its main agenda is to keep undocumented migrants in the voter list but the government will fulfil its constitutional duty to "detect, delete and deport" them. He also said that the Congress lost elections not because of vote theft but poor leadership.