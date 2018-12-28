 Parliament winter session LIVE updates: TMC gives notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss surveillance order allowing computer monitoring
LIVE BLOG

Parliament winter session LIVE: In the Parliament’s winter session on Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill, which makes the practice a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 28, 2018 11:26 IST
highlights

The Trinamool Congress issued a notice Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to take up a discussion Friday on home ministry’s surveillance order which allows 10 central agencies and Delhi police rights to monitor into anyone’s computer, according to news agency ANI.

11:25 am IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following uproar over Cauvery and other issues.

11:22 am IST

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon.

10:45 am IST

TMC gives notice in RS to discuss order allowing computer monitoring

The Trinamool Congress issued a notice Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to take up a discussion Friday on home ministry’s surveillance order which allows 10 central agencies and Delhi police rights to snoop into anyone’s computer, according to news agency ANI.