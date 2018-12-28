Parliament winter session LIVE updates: TMC gives notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss surveillance order allowing computer monitoring

In the Parliament’s winter session on Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the triple talaq bill, which makes the practice a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is a watered down version of the one which was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier and had got stalled in the Rajya Sabha.

It will now have to be passed by the Rajya Sabha to become a law and replace an Ordinance issued by the government in September this year.

The Trinamool Congress issued a notice Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to take up a discussion Friday on home ministry’s surveillance order which allows 10 central agencies and Delhi police rights to monitor into anyone’s computer, according to news agency ANI.

Follow live updates here:

11:25 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following uproar over Cauvery and other issues.





11:22 am IST Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon.



